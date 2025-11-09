You voted and here they are: the creme de la creme of British photography

The 2025 British Photography Awards (BPA) not only showcased the finest work selected by a panel of expert judges but also gave photography fans a chance to make their choices heard – and the results are in.

Founded as a non-profit competition, the awards shine a spotlight on the very best of British photography, celebrating both emerging talents and established image-makers – whether based in the UK (any nationality) or working abroad.

This year's BPA shortlist featured 400 stunning images, with 40 winners ultimately chosen: 20 selected by the judges and 20 People's Choice winners voted for by you. Now let's take a closer look at a selection of images you voted for. To discover more awarded photography, visit the British Photography Awards website.

Bird Life

(Image credit: Hang Ross, British Photography Awards 2025)

Where eagles dare by Hang Ross

Tech details: Canon EOS R5 Mark II and RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9

"The Iberian Imperial Eagle, also known as the Spanish Imperial Eagle is a large raptor species native to the Iberian Peninsula Spain and Portugal. The Iberian Imperial Eagle in the 1960 was close to extinction.

"The recovery of the Iberian Imperial Eagle stands as one of Europe’s most inspiring conservation stories. From near extinction to a steadily rising population, with over 800 breeding pairs today.

"These eagles are apex predators, feeding mainly on rabbits and other small mammals found in their dry, open habitats. Socially, pairs are monogamous and often seen together in territories, shown in the photograph, which highlights both courtship and territorial behaviours."

Pets & Domesticated Animals

(Image credit: Nigel Wallace, British Photography Awards 2025)

Feed Me by Nigel Wallace

Tech info: Sony A9 II and FE 24 -105mm f/4

"This is Naru a Coonhound. As you can see she was really enjoying the treat catching sessions I ran. We were raising money for local dog related charities. I think her motto was "The more I eat, the more money we make" ... She was right too. Taken on Sony A9 II and Sony 24 - 105mm F4 Lens, F8 around 1/160th second and ISO 160. Large soft box front and centre to light subject and freeze the action."

Drone

(Image credit: Thomas Lamont, British Photography Awards 2025)

Crown of Light by Thomas Lamont

Tech info: DJI Mavic 3 Pro

"From the air, the Wallace Monument revealed its geometry in a way rarely seen, spire and crown etched against a backdrop of fog, light radiating in golden beams at dawn.

"Rarely illuminated at this hour, the monument became not just an architectural landmark but a living presence above Stirling. Captured on the DJI Mavic 3 Pro wide lens, 1/3 sec, f/2.8, ISO 200, the balance of sharp stone detail and softened mist reveals the monument both as structure and as symbol."

Low Light Photography

(Image credit: Michael Steven Harris, British Photography Awards 2025)

Milky Way over the West Pier by Michael Steven Harris

Tech details: Nikon D780 and Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 G2

"Our galaxy the Milky Way rises above Brighton's Grade I listed West Pier with the glowing lights of the wind farm behind it in the distance. The orange colour of the large clouds of dust and gas in the Milky Way core along with the pinks of the 3 most prominent nebula (Eagle (M16), Omega (M17) and Lagoon (M8)) can clearly be seen.

"Whilst I knew it was possible to shoot the Milky Way from this location, I didn't expect to achieve such a high amount of detail in the Milky Way's core as the pier is just a few hundred metres away from the city lights of Brighton, a bright Bortle 6 area.

"The sky is a stacked series of long exposures with the foreground a single long exposure. All photos were taken at the same time from the same location."

Portrait

(Image credit: Oluwadamilola Taiwo, British Photography Awards 2025)

Abẹ̀fẹ́ (Beloved One) by Oluwadamilola Taiwo

Tech info: Canon EOS 6D and Sigma Art 85mm f/1.4

"In the quiet warmth of gold and tulle, a mother cradles more than a child — she holds a universe. This portrait captures an unspoken covenant: one of sacrifice, softness, and unwavering presence. "Abẹ̀fẹ́" is a Yoruba word that means Beloved One — a name, a prayer, a memory, and a promise all at once. In her embrace, time slows. In her stillness, a story begins."

Macro

(Image credit: Barry Webb, British Photography Awards 2025)

Glistening Slime mould by Barry Webb

Tech info: OM System OM-1 and Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro + 2 extension tubes

"These glistening, Comatricha nigra slime moulds were photographed on an old, rotting fence post in my back garden. I used a spray bottle to create a wet foreground to add a reflection and give the image an extra dimension.

"These fruiting bodies are around 2.5mm tall. 56 images were focus stacked to create the final image. Camera settings: 2.0 sec, f3.2, ISO 400."

