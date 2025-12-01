Leica is a camera brand synonymous with luxury, and as such, discounts on cameras with the iconic red circle logo are a rarity. Not only has a Leica mirrorless kit dropped by more than $1,000 during Cyber Monday sales, but it’s even a newer model and the model that reviewers say “might just be the best mirrorless camera that Leica has ever made.”

The Leica SL3-S is a fast 30fps burst, open gate, Leica mirrorless. Introduced near the start of 2025, the SL3-S is a little sibling to the SL-3 that drops the resolution on the full-frame sensor to 24MP, but trades the lower resolution for faster performance and even open gate video recording.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Sales on Leica gear are rare – though not completely nonexistent – and right now the SL3-S paired with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 lens is $1,060 off in the US. That’s a 14 percent discount off the list price and makes a lens that retails for $1,890 cost $830 on top of the body-only price.

I used the Leica 28-70mm f/2.8 lens during a trip to New York, and the lens delivers excellent quality yet is far more compact than Leica's similar 24-70mm f/2.8.

The Leica SL3-S feels every bit a Leica – and is IP54 weather-sealed to boot. Reviewer James Artaius described the SL3-S as an “artisan product that oozes quality.” While the camera may not have the 60MP of the original SL3, it makes up for that with 30fps burst shooting and 6K open gate video.

While the discount on a high-end Leica is rare, the SL3-S still isn’t impulse-buy-cheap. Cameras like the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX have several similarities for a much lower price point, but the SL3-S does boast a better dynamic range and better noise reduction. Leica cameras are also known for holding their value over the years and tend to still sell for nice sums when used.

While the $1,060 discount on the SL3-S kit is the best Leica discount that I’ve seen during the holiday sales, it’s not Leica’s only discount running. Leica is also bundling a free Oberwerth Edward M bag and accessories with the Leica M11 series.

