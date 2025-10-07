The Pink camera deal returns for PRIME as Panasonic Lumix S9 hits new-low of $1,097.99
Pretty in Pink: Grab the pink Panasonic Lumix S9 for just $1,097.99 before this full-frame steal vanishes
The Panasonic Lumix S9 in Pink)is now available for just $1,097.99, marked down from $1,499.99 - that’s a cool $402 off the regular price.
If you’ve had your eye on a stylish full-frame mirrorless that delivers more than just looks, this deal is hard to ignore.
The pink Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.
When you factor in what you’re getting, the value becomes even clearer. The S9 comes with a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, built for creators who want strong image quality in a compact size. Add to that features like Panasonic’s “REAL TIME LUT” system, fast autofocus, and video chops (6K video support), and you’re getting a camera that punches above its weight.
One of the standout angles here is how well the S9 bridges the gap between form and function. In pink, it has visual flair - but behind that is serious tech. It supports solid low-light performance thanks to dual native ISO, and handles the kind of real-world shooting that content creators demand. The compactness means it won’t weigh down your kit, but it won’t feel like a lightweight toy either.
Reviewers who’ve tested the S9 already highlight its clever video and social media features: the “Open Gate” mode (let the sensor give you different aspect ratios after the fact), plus built-in color grading tools and fast wireless transfer capabilities. There are still tradeoffs - battery life and lens options might limit you in heavy use - but for what you’re paying, it’s tough to find this much in one package.
This is one of those rare deals that combines style, substance, and a meaningful discount. The $402 savings on a full-frame, feature-rich camera can hardly be dismissed. But deals like this almost never last - at any moment the price could creep back up or stock could vanish.
If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the Lumix S9 (especially in a fun color like pink), this is your moment. $1,097.99 for what you’re getting is a serious value - don’t let it slip by.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.