The Pink camera deal returns for PRIME as Panasonic Lumix S9 hits new-low of $1,097.99

The Panasonic Lumix S9 in Pink)is now available for just $1,097.99, marked down from $1,499.99 - that’s a cool $402 off the regular price.

If you’ve had your eye on a stylish full-frame mirrorless that delivers more than just looks, this deal is hard to ignore.

When you factor in what you’re getting, the value becomes even clearer. The S9 comes with a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, built for creators who want strong image quality in a compact size. Add to that features like Panasonic’s “REAL TIME LUT” system, fast autofocus, and video chops (6K video support), and you’re getting a camera that punches above its weight.

One of the standout angles here is how well the S9 bridges the gap between form and function. In pink, it has visual flair - but behind that is serious tech. It supports solid low-light performance thanks to dual native ISO, and handles the kind of real-world shooting that content creators demand. The compactness means it won’t weigh down your kit, but it won’t feel like a lightweight toy either.

Reviewers who’ve tested the S9 already highlight its clever video and social media features: the “Open Gate” mode (let the sensor give you different aspect ratios after the fact), plus built-in color grading tools and fast wireless transfer capabilities. There are still tradeoffs - battery life and lens options might limit you in heavy use - but for what you’re paying, it’s tough to find this much in one package.

This is one of those rare deals that combines style, substance, and a meaningful discount. The $402 savings on a full-frame, feature-rich camera can hardly be dismissed. But deals like this almost never last - at any moment the price could creep back up or stock could vanish.

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the Lumix S9 (especially in a fun color like pink), this is your moment. $1,097.99 for what you’re getting is a serious value - don’t let it slip by.