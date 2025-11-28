Unheard-Of discount as Hasselblad X2D 100C bundle is now $7,369 in the Black Friday Sale

The Hasselblad X2D 100C paired with the XCD 75mm f/3.4 P lens is one of those dream setups that most photographers admire from afar - a true luxury medium-format system built for those who want the very best in image quality.

While this certainly isn’t your typical budget Black Friday buy, the current deal is something genuinely extraordinary. It’s now $7,369, down from $9,099 - a huge $1,730 saving. For a Hasselblad, that level of discount is almost unheard of.

The X2D 100C is all about pure photographic excellence. Its 100MP medium-format sensor delivers staggering resolution, colour depth and tonal precision, offering files that feel closer to fine-art scans than digital captures. Paired with the ultra-sharp XCD 75mm f/3.4 P lens, this combo becomes a portrait, landscape, and still-life powerhouse capable of rendering detail and softness in a way few systems can match.

What sets this kit apart is how Hasselblad blends image quality with the kind of tactile design and craftsmanship that feels as good to use as the final results look. The carved aluminium body, intuitive interface, and leaf-shutter lenses create a shooting experience that leans into the deliberate, thoughtful side of photography - something many photographers crave as an antidote to the rush of everyday work.

This deal also makes medium format more reachable than usual. Yes, $7,369 is still a serious investment, but a $1,730 discount takes a top-tier system from “aspirational” to “now might actually be the moment.” Anyone who works commercially in portraits, fashion, food, product, or fine art will immediately see the value in owning a camera that elevates the quality of every single frame.

The included 75mm f/3.4 P is a perfect match for the X2D, offering a natural perspective and stunning micro-contrast that complements the sensor beautifully. Lightweight for an XCD lens yet optically jaw-dropping, it unlocks the true potential of the 100MP medium-format sensor. Together, they deliver results that stand apart from even the best full-frame systems.

Medium format deals rarely appear, and discounts this deep are almost never attached to Hasselblad. If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into the X-system or upgrading your professional workflow with the finest image quality available, this Black Friday offer is the moment to act. It may be a premium investment, but $1,730 off a Hasselblad is the kind of opportunity that doesn’t come around twice.