Nikon Z8 camera kit slashed for Memorial Day - save $700!

Save $700 on the 45.7MP Nikon Z8 and a Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens when you buy this ready-to-shoot bundle

(Image credit: Future)

I previously saw a $500 discount on the Nikon Z8 + Nikon 24-120 f/4 S lens bundle, while we were reporting on Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals last year

But now there's been a further price slash – bringing this pro-grade camera and lens bundle down to just $4,396.95!  Adorama and B&H are offering the Z8 and Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens at this price, so you can buy from your favorite retailer, whilst still saving a wallet-bulging $700!

Nikon Z8 with 24-120mm lens | was $4,896.95| now $4,396.95 Save $700 at Adorama 💰 Baby Z9, but cheaperLots of direct-access control❌ Not the greatest battery life

Nikon Z8 with 24-120mm lens | was $4,896.95 | now $4,396.95
Save $700 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better. The 24-120mm lens handles everything from wide-angle to telephoto.

💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper
Lots of direct-access control
❌ Not the greatest battery life

💲 Price match:
B&H: $4,396.95| Amazon: $4396.95

View Deal
