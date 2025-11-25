Nikon Z6 III slashed to $2,096.95 giving you over $600 in savings this Black Friday
Save $602 on the Nikon Z6 III — Best Deal Yet for Hybrid Shooters
If you’ve been watching the full-frame mirrorless market with an eye on the next serious upgrade, the deal on the Nikon Z6 III has just landed, and it’s a strong one.
The body only is now listed at $2,096.95, down from $2,699.95 - that’s a saving of $602 on one of Nikon’s most capable hybrid stills-and-video machines. For creators who shoot both photo and video, this kind of saving doesn’t come around often.
The Nikon Z6 III is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers superb image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and impressive 6K video recording - making it ideal for both photographers and hybrid creators.
What makes the Z6 III such a standout is that it brings serious professional features into a relative mid-tier body. You’re getting a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, the Expeed 7 processing engine, plus autofocus and video capabilities previously found only in much higher-priced gear. If you’re someone who needs high performance and flexibility in one body, this is a rare sweet spot.
For photographers who also shoot motion, the Z6 III becomes even more appealing. With 6K/60p internal RAW, oversampled 4K, and a body that handles both stills and video without compromise, it offers serious creative freedom. You buy one bod,y and you’re covered for weddings, events, documentary-style work, maybe even commercial assignments. At this price, you get nearly flagship-level performance without paying a flagship price.
From a system standpoint, investing in Nikon’s Z-mount ecosystem now makes real sense. With high-quality lenses and accessories already abundant, the Z6 III gives you a foundation you can build on. When your creative ambitions grow, your kit won’t be the limiter — the system will support you.
In short, if you’ve been waiting for the moment to commit to a full-frame hybrid setup that truly delivers, this is it. Deals of this depth on gear with this level of performance are rare. If you see the Z6 III at $2,096.95, recognise it for what it is: a smart, timely upgrade.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
