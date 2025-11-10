HUGE $800 discount on the Nikon Z8 up for grabs before Black Friday

Eyeing the Nikon Z8? Now’s a great moment to pounce: B&H has knocked $800 off, dropping this flagship mirrorless to $3,496.95 from $4,296.95. You’re getting Nikon’s pro-grade Z-series performance in a lighter body

Baby Z9, but cheaper

Lots of direct-access control

Not the greatest battery life

The Nikon Z8 is a powerhouse in a compact form. It features a 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor and the same Expeed 7 processor found in the flagship Z9, delivering exceptional image quality and speed. With capabilities like 8K/60p and 4K/120p video recording, as well as burst shooting up to 120 fps, it's designed to handle both high-resolution stills and professional-grade video. The camera's advanced autofocus system, developed with deep learning technology, ensures sharp focus even in challenging conditions.

Weighing approximately 910 grams, the Z8 is about 30% lighter than the Z9, making it more manageable for handheld shooting or mounting on gimbals. Its robust build includes pro-grade weather sealing and dual card slots (CFexpress Type B and SD), catering to the demands of professional workflows. The camera also offers a blackout-free electronic viewfinder and a versatile 4-axis tilting touchscreen, enhancing usability in various shooting scenarios.

Whether you're upgrading your gear or diving into professional photography and videography, the Nikon Z8 at this price point is an opportunity that's hard to pass up.

Nikon Z8 being reviewed by Adam Waring, editor of N-Photo magazine (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

In a market where high-performance cameras often come with hefty price tags, this deal stands out. The Nikon Z8's blend of advanced features, compact design, and now, a more accessible price, makes it an excellent choice for creators looking to elevate their work.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to invest in a camera that delivers on all fronts, this Black Friday offer might just be it.