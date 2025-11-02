I wouldn’t buy the Nikon Z7 II at RRP in a world with the Z8, but it’s still a fantastic used bargain

The Nikon Z7 II’s AF isn’t as strong as the EXPEED 7-touting Nikon cameras, but it’s still serviceable enough for most photographers

When the Nikon Z7 II launched at the end of 2020, it was Nikon’s de facto flagship mirrorless offering – the Nikon Z9 wouldn’t be released until roughly a year later. But as we approach the camera’s fifth anniversary, picking it up new is still a significant outlay. And in a world where I’ve seen Nikon Z8 deals creep towards the Z7 II’s RRP, I’d always suggest opting for the newer and more technologically advanced Z8, if you can afford it. However, the used market tells a very different story about what is historically one of the best Nikon cameras of the mirrorless era.

I’ve seen Nikon Z7 II cameras go for around $1,500 / £1,000, secondhand, which can be around $1,500 / £1,500 cheaper than comparable used Nikon Z8s. That’s a lot of money. In addition, I always think $1,500 / £1,000 can be a bit of a sweet spot for used buyers looking to pick up pro-grade kit on a budget. I bought a used Nikon D800 at the beginning of 2017 for £1,079, which was a good deal. I think a Nikon Z7 II for roughly around that price in 2025 is a fantastic deal.

I cannot overstate how good the Nikon Z7 II’s image files are – Nikon sure does know how to design a high-res sensor (Image credit: Adam Waring/Rod Lawton)

So who’s the Nikon Z7 II for? Well, I always think of it as a landscape photographer’s dream. And that’s because, as far as stills photography goes, a landscape photographer could build a career with the Nikon Z7 II. After all, it’s built around a 45.7-MP BSI CMOS sensor, which is capable of producing exquisite imagery.

Now, I know I’m biased because I’m a Nikon fan, but Nikon is known for the image quality of its cameras and the Z7 II is no exception. Another pro-grade feature is the camera’s extensive weather sealing and solid build quality. And let’s not forget that Nikon righted a major sin made by the original Z7 by providing two card slots, one for an XQD or CFexpress and one for an SD card. Add to that a base ISO of ISO64 and in-body image stabilization and there’s no doubt that the Nikon Z7 II is still a very powerful camera for photographers.

Where it falls behind many newer Z-Series releases is both autofocus and video. That’s not to say the Z7 II’s AF is bad, it’s a definite upgrade from the first-gen Z7. But the release of the subsequent Nikon Z9 did usher in a new era of hybrid AF for Nikon, and its DNA can be found in all recent releases, such as the Nikon Z8, Nikon Z6 III, and even the Nikon Z50 II. This is partially due to those cameras featuring Nikon’s latest EXPEED 7 processor, whereas the Z7 II sports dual EXPEED 6 processors.

The inclusion of a dual card slot was a huge boon for the Z7 II, following a bit of a backlash from the single card slot in the Z7 (Image credit: Adam Waring/Rod Lawton)

When it comes to video, the Nikon Z7 II can shoot 4K 60p, albeit cropped, and 1080p 120p. It can also output RAW video, but this is a paid upgrade that requires sending the camera to Nikon. These are respectable video specs, but since the acquisition of RED, Nikon has upped its video game tenfold.

And yet, the fact remains that in 2025 the Nikon Z7 II is still a camera to be reckoned with. For static subjects such as landscapes, architecture, and still life, it’s arguably everything you could ever need (unless you particularly require Pixel Shift). And unless you absolutely need the latest in autofocus technology, the Z7 II would also make a formidable portrait camera. And just because it doesn’t boast the latest and greatest autofocus, doesn’t mean it’s unusable for wildlife and sports photography – I shot motorsport on a Nikon D800 for years. The bottom line is that if you’re working on a budget and want a high-resolution stills camera for the $1,500 / £1,000 mark, this is still one of the best used options on the market.

