$599 for a Canon EOS RP!!! Last call for Cyber Monday savings

Cyber Monday is almost over… but not before one last jawdropping deal! Right now you can buy a refurbished Canon EOS RP for just $599 (opens in new tab) directly from Canon – an amazing price for an amazing camera!

Expertly refurbished by the manufacturer itself, this Cyber Monday saving slashes $300 off the usual $899 price – which in turn is $400 off the Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab)'s standard retail price of $999!

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS RP (refurbished) | was $899 | $599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 Expertly refurbished by the manufacturer, this Canon EOS RP is available for $400 less than if you bought it new. Full frame mirrorless has never been more tempting!

While its competitors are going to great pains to create increasingly advanced – and increasingly expensive – high end full-frame mirrorless cameras, Canon is catering to crop sensor consumers who are looking for a full-frame upgrade that won’t break their back or their bank balance.

The Canon EOS RP is a big success in this regard, offering full-frame functionality and 4K video in a package that’s notably smaller, lighter and cheaper than almost all its rivals. It’s far from an entry level camera, but it’s ideal an entry level full-frame camera.

This is a remarkable feat of engineering, effectively cramming the power and performance of a 765g 6D Mark II into such a tiny 485g body while also adding 4K video and mirrorless benefits such as an EVF.

A capable full-frame mirrorless camera at this price is hugely appealing for anyone looking to upgrade to a larger sensor, especially one that retains the size and weight advantages of the APS-C bodies they’re already using. Indeed, the EOS RP’s compactness might even make it more appealing than the EOS R for photographers who need to stay light and nimble, such as travel or street shooters.

