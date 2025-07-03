Don't miss this BEST EVER price on a 4TB portable SSD
4TB portable SSDs from a respected brand literally don't get any cheaper than this!
Waiting for Prime Day to get a new portable SSD? Well you needn't bother, as Amazon has already discounted the 4TB Crucial X9 to its lowest-ever price! Right now the 4TB X9 is discounted to $184.99, making it cheaper than any other 4TB portable SSD from a major brand on Amazon.com.
SAVE $79. 4TB portable SSDs from a big brand literally don't get any cheaper than this! It's only 50% more expensive than the 2TB version, yet gives you double the capacity. With fast transfer speeds and compatibility with pretty much any device you can think of, the Crucial X9 was already great value even before this latest price drop. Bag one at this best-ever price while you can.
And don't go thinking cut price must mean cut features. With transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s, the X9 will make light work of backing up hours of 4K video, and once stored, it should also be safe: the X9 is built to survive some abuse, being IP55 water- and dust-resistant, along with drop-resistant to a height of 7.5 ft. The svelte 65x50mm dimensions also make this a true go-anywhere portable storage solution.
Whether you want to add storage to your Windows laptop or MacBook, Android or iOS phone or tablet, Chromebook or games console, the 4TB Crucial X9 is just the ticket. And right now it's also incredible value for money!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
