Fujifilm’s most coveted cameras, including the X100VI and X-M5, are finally in stock… but only if you live here

After the Fujifilm X100 series went viral on social media, finding a camera in stock at list price became a near-impossible feat – but more than a year after the launch, the trendy camera’s stock issues are finally showing signs of clearing up.

The Fujifilm X100VI is currently back in stock in the UK, along with its budget mirrorless alternative the Fujifilm X-M5. In the US, however, the cameras appear to remain on backorder.

In the UK, photographers can find the X100VI at Wex Photo and Amazon at the list price. Similarly, the X-M5, a mirrorless camera touted as a more affordable alternative to the X100VI, is in stock at Wex and Amazon – although Amazon lists only one body left and three kits.

Fujifilm’s UK website lists the X-M5 in stock, but not the X100VI.

The UK isn't the only region with stock of the X100VI – The Camera Store in Canada also lists availability.

While the X100VI and X-M5 have shown signs of increased availability in multiple regions, including the UK and Canada, both cameras remain hard to find in the US.

Adorama in the US finally has an availability date listed, but it's for September. B&H lists the compact camera as out of stock, while a note on Moment’s website says the retailer is still fulfilling backorders placed in 2024.

The Fujifilm X-M5

Fujifilm’s US website, however, added “JP” models a few weeks ago, presumably for the same camera made in Japan rather than China to avoid the steepest US tariffs. Fujifilm USA has not yet responded to a request for a comment on the change, but increased tariffs coupled with high demand seem like a potential culprit.

While the X100VI and X-M5 remain out of stock at Fujifilm’s US website as well as many US retailers, the X-T5-JP recently changed from out of stock to in stock on the manufacturer’s US website – which could be a sign that the JP models are beginning to arrive in the US.

After initially pausing some orders in the US as a result of tariffs, Fujifilm has since resumed shipments, but high demand means those models are likely going towards the wait-listed buyers. After the US tariffs, several companies have increased prices, including Canon, Nikon and Sony – but Fujifilm’s list prices on the US website have remained the same so far.

Photographers who don’t mind a wait have another option to consider – the Fujifilm X-E5. The mirrorless camera has several features in common with the X100VI, even more so than the X-M5, which is a budget vlogging camera without a viewfinder. The X-E5 has the same sensor and rangefinder-inspired design.

While the X-E5 isn’t a fixed lens compact, it’s a compact mirrorless that comes with a kit lens designed for portability. As a new launch, however, the X-E5 is only available for pre-order, with the first orders expected to begin shipping at the end of August.

