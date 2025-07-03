SmallRig’s new leather case kit adds style and protection to Canon’s PowerShot vlogging camera
SmallRig launches a new retro half case for Canon's latest compact cameras
SmallRig has unveiled its latest accessory, and this one is as much about style as it is function.
The new SmallRig Leather Case Kit for the Canon PowerShot V1 is designed specifically for Canon’s compact vlogging camera, bringing together protection, personality, and practicality in one smart package.
Canon’s PowerShot V1 is already becoming popular as a compact camera built for vloggers and content creators, and this case feels like a natural companion. SmallRig’s design team has given it a youthful, modern look with a nod to retro, while also making sure it can stand up to daily use.
The case has a soft suede-lined interior to protect the camera body and lens from scratches, and the fit is tailored precisely to the PowerShot V1, ensuring no ports, dials, or slots are blocked. Even the battery compartment and memory card slot remain fully accessible with the case attached.
Assembly is quick and simple thanks to a combination of Velcro and magnetic closures, enabling the half case and full case to snap together seamlessly. A built-in threaded mount at the base means the camera can still be attached directly to a desktop tripod or selfie stick without needing to remove the case, making it a great option for desk-based shooting or livestreaming setups.
SmallRig has also packed in some thoughtful extras. The kit comes with a wrist strap for easy carrying, ideal for creators who are always on the move. It also includes a furry windscreen designed to reduce wind noise by up to 14 dB. The windscreen features a built-in cold shoe foot for easy attachment, and it’s compatible with a wide range of microphones, including popular options like DJI and Rode wireless mics.
The SmallRig Leather Case Kit for Canon PowerShot V1 is available from July 11 in most regions, with US shipping following from August 1. It’s usually priced at $49.99 / £45.90 / AU $81.90, but an early-bird offer brings it down to $42.90 / £39.90 / AU$69.90 for a limited time.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
you may also like
If you're interested in compact vlogging cameras, you might want to check our guides to the best compact cameras and the best vlogging cameras.
Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.
Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.