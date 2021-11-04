Popular

Canon EOS R is $200 off (with free tripod + card)! Save big before Black Friday

By

$200 off the Canon EOS R, with a free tripod and card! If you want to upgrade, you don't have to wait for Black Friday

Canon EOS R is $200 off (with free tripod + card)! Save big before Black Friday

We've all been waiting patiently for the best Black Friday camera deals to appear, but a brilliant one is already here! The Canon EOS R has been slashed by $200, including a free Vanguard tripod and SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB memory card – making this a shoo-in as one of the best Canon Black Friday deals before the sales have even officially started!

Image

Canon EOS R + tripod + SD card – $1,599 (was $1,799)
Save $200 Canon's powerful full-frame mirrorless camera packs a 30.3MP sensor, 4K 30p video, and works seamlessly with your DSLR lenses via Canon's separate mount adapter!
US DEAL

View Deal
Image

Canon EOS R + 24-105mm f/4-7.1 kit – $1,899 (was $2,099)
Save $200 This bundle also includes the ultra compact Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 zoom lens – a brilliant all-round performer that's ideal for everyday shooting.
US DEAL

View Deal
Image

Canon EOS R + 24-240mm kit: $2,498 (was $2,698)
Save $200 Not only do you get the fantastic 10x zoom Canon RF 24-240mm lens, you also get a tripod, card, ND filters, cleaning kit and more!
US DEAL

View Deal
Image

Canon EOS R + 24-105mm f/4L kit: $2,699 (was $2,899)
Save $200 This bundle features the formidable Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L lens, a premium-grade optic with weather sealing and superb performance.
US DEAL

View Deal

The Canon EOS R was the manufacturer's first full frame mirrorless camera – and it's still one of the finest. Broadly equivalent to the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, but with all the benefits of mirrorless technology (such as electronic viewfinder, silent shooting, smaller form factor and superior lenses) in addition to a powerful 30.3MP image sensor and crisp 4K 30p video. 

It's being offered here in various configurations, including some of the best Canon RF lenses available – the Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 (a compact, capable all-round lens), the Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L (the pro-grade version of the lens) or the Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 (a superb 10x superzoom).

With a 64GB SanDisk memory card and Vanguard Veo aluminum tripod included in each bundle, this is a fantastic way to upgrade to full frame mirrorless imaging! 

Read more: 

Best Canon cameras
Best Canon RF lenses
Best Canon lenses
Best Cyber Monday camera deals

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-PhotoDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus (Micro Four Thirds) and Canon (full frame) shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a particular fondness for vintage lenses and film cameras.

Related articles