Black Friday Nikon 200-500mm only $1,096.95. More zoom for less!

This Black Friday camera deal gets you all the reach you could ever need for your Nikon DSLR without paying the hefty "professional" premium from B&H. The Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR is an extremely versatile lens developed for the Nikon F mount and compatible with all Nikon mirrorless cameras uning Nikon's FTZ adapter.

Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E | now $1,096.95 | Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E | now $1,096.95 | was $1,396.95

SAVE $300 This super-telephoto zoom lets you get even closer to the action with sharper results thanks to its constant f/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range and Nikon's latest vibration reduction.

If you're in the market for an own-brand super-tele zoom for your Nikon DSLR, this Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR is a high-performing lens for the money, which is only exceeded by Nikon's higher priced offerings, which are five figure investments. The supertelephoto reach makes this lens a good choice for shooting wildlife - from safari shoots to backyard birds. And it is also a great option for photographing ball games such as baseball and football.

For the price, zoom range, performance and its compact and lightweight design, this lens is great value for money and hard to argue with. It features VR image stabilization to help ensure you can get sharp shots of static subjects without always having to use super-high shutter speeds.

Other Black Friday Nikon deals

Nikon D850 now $2,696.95 Nikon D850 now $2,696.95 was $2,996.95

SAVE $300 Providing 45.7 megapixels at 7 frames per second, 4K video and 8K time-lapse the Nikon D850 DSLR is a great choice for any photographer or cinematographer wanting an increase in resolution.

Nikon Z6: $1,596.95 (was $1,996.95) Nikon Z6: $1,596.95 (was $1,996.95)

Save 20% The Nikon Z6 offers a 24mp full-frame sensor, Native ISO from 100-51,200, 12 frames per second continuous shooting and delivering UHD 4K Video at 30p or slow-motion video at 1080p at 120p.

Nikon 500mm f/5.6E now $3,296.95 Nikon 500mm f/5.6E now $3,296.95 was $3,596.95

SAVE $300 This pro prime in its hand-holdable form factor benefits from Nikon's latest nano crystal and super integrated coatings resulting in maximum image quality on far reaching subjects making this lens the perfect choice for sports, birds and wildlife

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art Now $1,079, was $1,199 Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art Now $1,079, was $1,199

SAVE $120 on the Sigma Art 85mm f1.4 lens, available for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts. This lens is perfect for portraiture, artistic applications and great in low-light conditions with its maximum F1.4 aperture.

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro Now $569, Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro Now $569, was $969

SAVE $400 Perfect for macro photography, this lens offers 1:1 life-size magnification enabling you to achieve stunning details in close-up shots and is available in both Canon EF and Nikon F mounts.

