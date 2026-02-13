Ricoh GR IV compact camera gets super-fast 1/16,000sec electronic shutter with free firmware update

Ricoh has released new firmware updates for its popular GR IV compact camera that was introduced last year. The update adds the promised electronic shutter funciton and 1/16,000sec top shutter speed. Both these were premiered on the more recent GR IV HDF and GR IV Monochrome variants of this popular APS-C sensored street camera.

The V1.11 firmware download page warns of the dangers of using an electronic shutter with some subjects, pointing out that rolling shutter effect may occur – which can cause moving objects to appear slanted or bent in photos and video.

The electronic shutter is engaged when at different shutter speeds depending on the aperture you are using (see details below). Previously, the top shutter speed on the GR IV was the maximum 1/4000sec setting available with the mechanical lens shutter.

The firmware is also recommended for use on the Ricoh GR IV HDF - even though that already has the electronic shutter facility - as it will provide unspecified stability and performance improvements.

Compatible camera models:

Ricoh GR IV (Ver. 1.11) & Ricoh GR IV HDF (Ver. 1.11)

Key Updates:

• The electronic shutter function introduced in the GR IV HDF has been added to the GR IV. Shooting is possible at F2.8 (wide open) with shutter speeds of up to 1/16000 seconds. Even in bright environments, proper exposure can be achieved when shooting near the aperture’s wide-open setting.

• When the aperture is set between F2.8 and F4.0, the mechanical lens shutter is used at shutter speeds of 1/2500 seconds or slower, and the electronic shutter is used at speeds from 1/3200 to 1/16000 seconds.

• When the aperture is set between F4.5 and F5.0, shutter speeds of 1/3200 seconds or slower use the mechanical lens shutter, while speeds from 1/4000 to 1/16000 seconds use the electronic shutter.

• When the aperture is set between F5.6 and F16, shutter speeds of 1/4000 seconds or slower use the mechanical lens shutter, while speeds from 1/5000 to 1/16000 seconds use the electronic shutter.

• When using the electronic shutter, a “rolling shutter effect” may occur, causing fast moving subjects—such as trains, cars, or sports scenes—to appear slanted or to be recorded with circular distortion.

• Improved stability for general performance.

Special notes:

• Applying this update to the GR IV will also include all features and changes introduced in version 1.04 and earlier.

• Once this update is applied, it is not possible to revert to a previous firmware version.

As always, I recommend holding off on updating for a week or so just to ensure everything runs smoothly and community feedback is positive.

And even if a firmware update doesn't bring brand-new creative features, it's still worth applying once stable, as regular updates are key to maintaining your camera's long-term performance and reliability.

