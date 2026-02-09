Adorama knocks nearly $1,000 off this amazing Nikon Z6 III deal, making it one not to be missed

The Nikon Z6 II has always been one of those quietly brilliant all-rounders – dependable, fast, and endlessly capable – and right now it’s landed in deal territory that’s genuinely hard to ignore. Adorama has knocked a huge $600 off the body, dropping the price to $2,096.95 from $2,696.96, and that alone would already make this worth a serious look.

The Nikon Z6 II is a versatile, high-performance full-frame mirrorless camera that excels in both stills and video, offering fast autofocus, excellent low-light performance, and a rugged, user-friendly design – the perfect all-around tool for enthusiast and professional shooters alike.

But this deal doesn’t stop at the sticker price. Adorama is sweetening the pot with a bundle of genuinely useful extras that photographers will actually use, not filler accessories that end up forgotten in a drawer. That’s where this offer starts to feel like something special rather than just another routine discount.

Included in the bundle is a Lexar Gold Pro Series 256GB SD card, giving you plenty of fast, reliable storage straight out of the box. You also get a genuine Nikon EN-EL15c 2280mAh spare battery, which is always a win for anyone shooting long days, events, or video without wanting to watch the battery icon nervously blink at them.

On top of the physical gear, Adorama is also throwing in a prepaid one-year subscription to Capture One Pro. For many photographers, that software alone is a cornerstone of their workflow, whether it’s for tethered shooting, color control, or high-end RAW processing. Having it included here adds real, tangible value.

Add everything together, and the numbers start to look pretty wild. Between the $600 camera discount and $370.94 worth of bundled gear and software, your total savings climb to a massive $970.94, and that’s not marketing fluff, it’s an actual, usable kit that normally costs real money.

Deals like this don’t come around often, especially on a camera as well-rounded and proven as the Nikon Z6 II. If you’ve been sitting on the fence waiting for the right moment to upgrade or jump into Nikon Z, this is the kind of offer that makes a strong case for putting your money where your mouth is.