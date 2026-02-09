Unbeatable camera bundle: Get this mirrorless + lens for under $900

If you're after a compact yet stylish Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, the OM-5 with 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II Lens Kit is now just $898.99 at B&H.

You're looking at a massive $400 discount off the original price of $1,298.99.

And if you've been waiting for the right time to grab the OM-5, this is it – best value I've seen to date. To put that in perspective, during Amazon Prime Day, the body alone dipped to around $999...

Looking for a camera that's powerful enough for serious photography but compact enough to take everywhere? The original OM System OM-5 is such a mirrorless camera – and packs flagship-level features into a body so small and rugged, you'll want to bring it everywhere.

The OM-5 borrows all the cool features from the OM-1 and puts them into a much smaller, more affordable package. That means you get powerful tech like Pro Capture, Live ND filter, and more, all without needing a lug around heavy gear or accessories.

Whenever you're shooting stills or video, the OM-5's 20.4MP sensor and TruePic IX processor deliver fast performance and beautiful results. Its 121-point hybrid AF (autofocus) system ensures sharp focus and smooth subject tracking.

And with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,6000, you can keep shooting in low light without stressing about image quality.

So, if you want a reliable, all-in-one tool for travel, outdoor photography, and other projects, the OM-5 is a great catch. While it's not a 62MP full-frame mirrorless camera, it's the kind of camera that's there when you need it, and never gets in the way if you don't. And its tech thinks ahead for you, so you can stay in the moment, not fiddling with gear.

And here's the cherry on top: with this deal, you're not just getting the OM-5 body, you also get a 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II lens included. That's a super versatile kit lens, perfect for wide-angle landscapes or natural-looking portraits.

With this deal, you're saving big. During major sale events like Amazon Prime Day, the OM-5 body alone was going for around $999, highlighting that this offer is getting you an unbeatable bundle.

