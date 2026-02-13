This DJI FPV drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price – so you can capture aerial footage just like at the Winter Olympics!

FPV drones are creating a big buzz at the Winter Olympics at the moment – chasing down the skiers, snowboarders and tobogganists as they hurtle down the slopes. But you can now create your own immersive video yourself at a lower price than ever before, because DJI's flagship FPV drone - the Avata 2 - is now available from just $719 with goggles.

Save $260 DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was $1,119 now $859 at Amazon An other deal that you should seriously consider is this mega bundle, that comes with three batteries so that you can have longer flying time when out on the slopes with your FPV drone.

As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone right now, and might well be as much as you need,

It is a brilliant refinement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust (I can assure you of that because I deliberately crash-tesed it!). DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural any beginner can pick it up.

Personally, I have never especially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!