This image just won top honors at world's respected photography competition: "I blended four exposures to form this HDR image"

Shot with a full-frame camera and wide-angle zoom, the stunning image 'Grange Fell Last Light' won the competition's top prize

Photographer Mark Hetherington just won the top honor at the International Garden Photographer of the Year 19 (IGPOTY) competition.

His image titled 'Grange Fell Last Light' was captured at Borrowdale, Lake District, in England, and beat thousands of entries from across the world – crowning Hetherington as the Overall Winner and receiving the prestigious IGPOTY title.

Hetherington's choice of kit is from Sony. A7 IV full-frame camera that lets photographers revel in 33MP resolution – and a wide-angle zoom that delivers exceptional image quality across the entire frame, boasting remarkable sharpness.

'Grange Fell Last Light'

Tech details

Exposure: 1/160sec to 1/20sec, f/11, ISO 100

Gear: Sony A7 IV + Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II

Accessories: Tripod

Post-production: a blend of 4 exposures to form an HDR photo in Adobe Lightroom

Hetherington explains, "There was some lovely light as the sun went down from Grange Fell in Borrowdale, in the Lake District. The combination of the golden, setting sun, blooming heather and silver birch trees created a mesmerising scene.

"Grange Fell, whose summit is just under 420 metres, is owned by the National Trust and was one of its first acquisitions in the Lake District in 1910. I blended four exposures together to form this HDR photograph."

Speaking about the 1st Place winning photo, Tyrone McGlinchey FLS FRSA, IGPOTY Head Judge/Managing Director, said: "The winning photograph depicts a stunning landscape vista, full of plant life, with layers of colour and tactile textures, and through a well-balanced composition, truly immerses us in the scene.

"The use of multiple exposures has allowed us to see the environment in all its glory – many congratulations to Mark."

The IGPOTY competition

International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) and is one of the world's most respected photography competitions and accepts entries from amateur, semi-pro and professional adult photographers around the world.

IGPOTY runs a number of localized Special Awards and regularly tours to exhibition venues such as UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Kew Gardens and Blenheim Palace. The tour is both botanical and prestigious.

For more information and all winning images, visit the IGPOTY website.

