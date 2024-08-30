I think these are the best camera deals this Labor Day

This Labor Day weekend check out these great camera deals on Canon, Sony, OM System, Nikon, and more

As Ecommerce Editor at Digital Camera World, It's my job to highlight the best deals to our readers so you can save while investing in your photographic equipment. 

I've been searching and here are the best Labor Day camera deals I've found across the internet, but you’d better hurry to snag the best prices!

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 trail camera |was $109.99| now $69.43 Save $30 at Amazon

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 trail camera | was $109.99 | now $69.43
Save $30 at Amazon This is an amazing price for a cellular trail camera, which you can control and view over your phone. This 20MP model works on the AT&T version too.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99| now $364.99 Save $234.01 at&nbsp;Walmart

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $364.99
Save $234.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899| now $2,999Save $900 at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999
Save $900 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499| now $1,999 Save $500 at B&amp;H

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save $500 at B&H Grab the perfect hybrid camera from Canon. Its 24MP stills and 6K video recording make it a great camera for prosumers and professionals alike.

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95| now $2,999 Save $1,000.95 at B&amp;H

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at B&H The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before, and includes free memory card and backpack.

View Deal
GoPro Hero12 Black|was $399.99|now $299,99 SAVE $125 at GoPro.

GoPro Hero12 Black|was $399.99|now $299,99
SAVE $125 at GoPro. The best deal on the flagship GoPro action camera right now is from GoPro itself - as they are throwing in a free year's GoPro Subscription (usually, you just get a 50% discount on this Premium £49.99 service that offers member discounts and cloud storage for all your videos). 

View Deal
Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird feeder|was $229.99|now $149.49 Save $50 with Applied Couponat AmazonApply $50 coupon to get at this price&nbsp;

Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird feeder|was $229.99|now $149.49
Save $50 with Applied Coupon at Amazon Take your bird watching to the next level with this smart bird feeder from Birdfy. Equipped with a video camera, it will automatically record movement, along with AI bird detection identifying what species of birds are visiting – perfect for all the twitchers out there! Apply $50 coupon to get at this price 

View Deal
Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm &amp; 50-250mm | was $1,346.95| now $1,346.95 Save $200 at Amazon

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,346.95
Save $200 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm | was $2,299.99| now $2,097.99 Save $202 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $2,097.99
Save $202 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

View Deal
Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99| now $1,239,95 Save $560 at Walmart

Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99 | now $1,239,95
Save $560 at Walmart The A7 III is still a highly capable camera despite its age. Thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video and image stabilization, you get a lot for your money!

View Deal
Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S was $819.95| now $626.95 Save $193 at Amazon

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S | was $819.95 | now $626.95
Save $193 at Amazon A mighty 50mm lens is always useful in your camera bag and can be used to shoot anything from street photography to landscapes - now at an even better price!

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 L-Mount | was $1,099.99 | now $944.99Save $155 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 L-Mount | was $1,099.99 | now $944.99
Save $155 at Amazon Grab this great full-frame lens from Panasonic, which covers a vast zoom range suitable for sports and wildlife photography, as well as video.

View Deal
Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 C | was $1,089| now $836.30 Save $250 at Amazon

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 C | was $1,089 | now $836.30
Save $250 at Amazon Perfect for wildlife or sports photography this Canon EF-fit lens offers great quality at a reasonable price point 

View Deal
Fujifilm Fujifcolor C200 | was $32.19| now $22.88 Save $9.30 at Amazon

Fujifilm Fujifcolor C200 | was $32.19 | now $22.88
Save $9.30 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!

View Deal
Polaroid Color I-Type film (40 pack)|was $71.99|now $62.62 Save $9.37 at Amazon.

Polaroid Color I-Type film (40 pack)|was $71.99|now $62.62
Save $9.37 at Amazon. While $9 isn't much of a saving, it is when it comes to instant film, and this pack of 40 I-Type film will come in handy for all your Polaroid adventures.

View Deal
Adobe Creative Cloud plan | was $659.88 | now $495.99 Save $163.89 at Adorama

Adobe Creative Cloud plan | was $659.88 | now $495.99
Save $163.89 at Adorama This 12-month CC sub gives you access to over 20 Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat Pro and Premiere Pro, with 100TB of cloud storage.

View Deal
Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $139.99 Save $99.89 at Adorama

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $139.99
Save $99.89 at Adorama Just want the photo editing essentials? The CC Photography Plan gives you access to Photoshop and Lightroom, along with 1TB of cloud storage.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

