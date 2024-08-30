I think these are the best camera deals this Labor Day

As Ecommerce Editor at Digital Camera World, It's my job to highlight the best deals to our readers so you can save while investing in your photographic equipment.

I've been searching and here are the best Labor Day camera deals I've found across the internet, but you’d better hurry to snag the best prices!

From GoPros and mirrorless cameras, to bird feeder cams and waterproof models, these deals cover a wide range of photographic gear, including cameras, and lenses.

So don't miss out—these deals won't necessarily last long!

Editor's top picks

1. GoPro Hero 12 Black | save $100 | now $299

2. Canon EOS R5 | save $900 | now $2,999

3. Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird feeder | save $50 | now $149.49

4. Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan | save $100 | now $139.99

5. Fujifilm GFX 50S II | save $1,000.95 | now $2,999

Best Prime Day camera deals (alphabetical)

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 trail camera | was $109.99 | now $69.43

Save $30 at Amazon This is an amazing price for a cellular trail camera, which you can control and view over your phone. This 20MP model works on the AT&T version too.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $364.99

Save $234.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999

Save $900 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999

Save $500 at B&H Grab the perfect hybrid camera from Canon. Its 24MP stills and 6K video recording make it a great camera for prosumers and professionals alike.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at B&H The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before, and includes free memory card and backpack.

GoPro Hero12 Black|was $399.99|now $299,99

SAVE $125 at GoPro. The best deal on the flagship GoPro action camera right now is from GoPro itself - as they are throwing in a free year's GoPro Subscription (usually, you just get a 50% discount on this Premium £49.99 service that offers member discounts and cloud storage for all your videos).

Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird feeder|was $229.99|now $149.49

Save $50 with Applied Coupon at Amazon Take your bird watching to the next level with this smart bird feeder from Birdfy. Equipped with a video camera, it will automatically record movement, along with AI bird detection identifying what species of birds are visiting – perfect for all the twitchers out there! Apply $50 coupon to get at this price

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,346.95

Save $200 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $2,097.99

Save $202 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99 | now $1,239,95

Save $560 at Walmart The A7 III is still a highly capable camera despite its age. Thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video and image stabilization, you get a lot for your money!

Best Prime Day lens deals (alphabetical)

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S | was $819.95 | now $626.95

Save $193 at Amazon A mighty 50mm lens is always useful in your camera bag and can be used to shoot anything from street photography to landscapes - now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 L-Mount | was $1,099.99 | now $944.99

Save $155 at Amazon Grab this great full-frame lens from Panasonic, which covers a vast zoom range suitable for sports and wildlife photography, as well as video.



Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 C | was $1,089 | now $836.30

Save $250 at Amazon Perfect for wildlife or sports photography this Canon EF-fit lens offers great quality at a reasonable price point

Best Labor Day film deals

Fujifilm Fujifcolor C200 | was $32.19 | now $22.88

Save $9.30 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!

Polaroid Color I-Type film (40 pack)|was $71.99|now $62.62

Save $9.37 at Amazon. While $9 isn't much of a saving, it is when it comes to instant film, and this pack of 40 I-Type film will come in handy for all your Polaroid adventures.

Best Labor Day software deals

Adobe Creative Cloud plan | was $659.88 | now $495.99

Save $163.89 at Adorama This 12-month CC sub gives you access to over 20 Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat Pro and Premiere Pro, with 100TB of cloud storage.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $139.99

Save $99.89 at Adorama Just want the photo editing essentials? The CC Photography Plan gives you access to Photoshop and Lightroom, along with 1TB of cloud storage.

