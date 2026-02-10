Top travel cameras: Get a compact companion from only $351 or enjoy free accessories

If you're searching for a lightweight, compact travel camera to capture every moment of your adventures, check out these four deals – each features or comes bundled with a versatile lens or more and lets you save up to $148.99 at Adorama.

The Sony A6700 + 18-135mm Bundle is now just $1,898 (+ free accessories) – you save $100 from the original price of $1,998.

The Fujifilm X-S20 + 15-45mm Bundle is now just $1,599 (+ free accessories) – you save $69.94 from the original price of $1,668.49.

The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just $549.99 – you save $100 from the original price of $649.99.

The Pentax WG-8 in black is now just $336.95 – you save $40 from the original price of $376.95.

A compact, versatile travel camera with a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast autofocus, and in-body stabilization. It supports a wide range of E-mount lenses and excels in 4K video. It's perfect for photographers who value portability and flexibility. Bundle includes: shoulder bag, 128GB SD card, card reader, extra battery, charger

A compact hybrid camera built for travel creators. It offers excellent 26MP stills with Fujifilm's signature film simulations and powerful 6K video. With smart autofocus and a fully articulating screen, it's perfect for photographers and vloggers. Bundle includes: 64GB memory card and shoulder bag

A tough, budget-friendly camera designed for extreme conditions. It features a 20MP sensor and 4K video. Great for underwater and macro shots, it's durable and affordable – ideal for travelers who need a reliable, no-nonsense adventure camera.

Most versatile: Sony A6700 with 18-135mm

The Sony A6700 compact mirrorless camera packs serious power. It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast 11fps burst shooting, in-body image stabilization, and 4K60p video. Whether you're snapping cityscapes or wildlife on safari, it's ready to deliver stunning photos and smooth video. Sony improved the autofocus and button layout, making it easier to use on the go – even if the body is still pretty compact. You can pair it with a huge range of Sony E-mount lenses – or third-party options – to suit whatever trip you're on. Read more: Sony A6700 review.

Best hybrid: Fujifilm X-S20 with 15-45mm lens

The Fujfilm X-S20 is ideal if you are creating both photos and videos. It's a compact, lightweight hybrid shooter that packs a lot, using the tried-and-true X-Trans IV sensor. Paired with Fujifilm's famous film simulations, you give your shots that ready-to-share look straight out of the camera. The new X-Processor 5 steps up autofocus with smart subject recognition and tracking. It offers 6K video with full sensor use, plus advanced codecs and color grading options. The fully articulating screen is perfect if you're a vlogger. Read more: Fujifilm X-S20 review.

Best waterproof: OM System Tough TG-7

With the OM System Tough TG-7, you never have to worry about weather or terrain. It's built to be a companion on any adventure: waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof. Its 12MP sensor can actually capture more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments. The TG-7 has a 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video. It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect when you need a reliable camera that won't quit. Read more: OM System Tough TG-7 review.

Most budget-friendly: Pentax WG-8

The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big. With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms). It shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps. It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel. Read more: Pentax WG-8 review.

