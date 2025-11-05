The best Black Friday compact camera deals

Black Friday is the moment compact cameras go truly pocket-friendly in price. This year’s event officially runs from Friday, November 28, through Cyber Monday on December 1, with early discounts already popping up at major retailers. Our hub pulls together the sharpest savings on premium compacts, travel zooms, and vlogging point-and-shoots so you can move fast before stock disappears.

Whether you’re chasing a discreet street shooter, an everyday family camera, or a creator-ready compact, this is where you’ll find the standout offers, bundle steals, and lowest-ever prices as they land, updated throughout the event and the long weekend into Cyber Monday.



- If you're looking for something a bit more "beefy," why not check out our Best Black Friday camera deals for all the mirrorless savings!

Top retailers

Top US retailers:

Amazon: Amazing prices on camera gear

Adorama: Save up to $600

B&H: Great deals on camera brands

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money



Top UK retailers:

Amazon: Up to 54% off select products

Canon UK: Buy direct for super savings

Park Cameras: Excellent deals on mirrorless cameras

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on a wide selection



US: Best Black Friday compact camera deals

Save $137.50 DJI Osmo 360: was $549.99 now $412.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.

Save $20 Kodak Pixpro FZ55: was $159.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 is a slim 16MP point-and-shoot with a 28–140mm (eq.) 5x optical zoom, 1080p video, and a 2.7-inch screen - an easy, budget-friendly pocket camera for everyday snaps.

Save $30 Kodak Pixpro WPZ2: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 is a tough compact that’s waterproof to 15m and shockproof to 2m, with a 16MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and 1080p video - an easy grab-and-go for pool, beach, or trail

Save $80.99 Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $899.99 now $819 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Canon EOS R50 offers a 24.2MP sensor, DIGIC X processor, and fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II (autofocus). It captures oversampled 4K 30p video with no crop and shoots up to 15fps (frames per second). The flip-out touchscreen and compact RF-S lens make it ideal for vlogging and hybrid shooting.

Save $20.99 GoPro Hero: was $219.99 now $199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The GoPro Hero (2024) is a tough little action camera that shoots crisp 4K video and 12MP photos, built to slip into your pocket and follow you anywhere from city streets to mountain trails, even underwater.

Save $120.99 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $679.99 now $559 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.

Save $302 Panasonic Lumix S9 (in Pink): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The pink Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.

UK: Best Black Friday compact camera deals

Save £20 Sony ZV-1F: was £519 now £499 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Sony's pocket compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind, and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20MP 1-inch sensor.

Save £40 DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo: was £289 now £249 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains.

Save £200 Nikon Z fc: was £899 now £699 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.

Save £30.99 GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture

Save £110.99 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £689 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with a 14-42mm lens is a great bundle to get ready and out shooting. With its 20MP stills and 4K video capabilities, it's a great camera in a compact package

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday, November 28, 2025. However, many major retailers start rolling out early deals well before the big day – often a week or even two in advance. The event then continues through the weekend and wraps up on Cyber Monday, December 1, when you’ll find the final wave of offers before prices return to normal.

Do I need a Amazon Prime subscription for Black Friday?

Short answer: No, you don’t need Amazon Prime to shop Black Friday deals.

However, if you plan to buy mainly from Amazon, Prime is certainly worth having. Some of the biggest discounts (including Lightning Deals) are Prime-exclusive, and you’ll get fast, free delivery that helps you snag limited-stock items in time.

If you’re not a member, consider the 30-day free trial for the event, and better yet, if you're a student, Amazon is offering you 6 months for FREE! - You can always cancel before it renews.