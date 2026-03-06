Were we all wrong about the Nikon ZR? Is Adobe really the best for editing? Is videogame photography REAL photography? It's the new Bokeh Face podcast!
Mike argues that Adobe's pricing isn't that bad, James argues that videogame photography IS real photography, and we agree that the Nikon ZR is a beast on our latest podcast
The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on March 20.
Mike Harris (DCW's How To Editor) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full below:
In Focus we look at virtual photography and ask, is it really photography to take photographs in a videogame? If you can change aperture, shutter speed, lens and exposure, is it technically the same? Does the argument change if you're disabled and can't use a physical camera? Can videogames simulate real photography? Mike and I have two very different views!
Next we Gear Up with the Nikon ZR, the first camera co-developed by Nikon and Red. Was everyone was wrong about this camera, from quirky decisions like a microSD memory card to the omission of open gate video? Does this actually offer a much better alternative to the Sony FX3 and Canon EOS C50? What does this mean for Z Cinema cameras going forward?
And in Trouble Shooting we navigate the minefield of photo editing software. Is Adobe really the best option? We discuss the alternatives, whether someone is completely new to editing or a seasoned pro looking to get out of the Adobe ecosystem. Mike also argues why Adobe's pricing isn't actually that bad, and explores the pros and cons of the "free" Affinity as well as other options on the market.
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
