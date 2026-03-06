Insuring your camera gear isn't enough if you run a photography business… Here's why
The essential insurance every photography business should consider before taking on clients – from Public Liability Insurance to Professional Indemnity Insurance
Industry insurance data suggests that most claims from photographers relate to accidental damage, often caused by dropped cameras, knocked-over tripods, or equipment damaged on location.
And while many photographers focus on protecting their cameras and lenses first, industry experts say equipment insurance is only one part of the picture. Theft is another major issue, with reported claims running into several thousand bucks, particularly when equipment disappears from studios, home or vehicles.
So what insurance does a photography business actually need? Here are the key policies photographers should consider – explained by photographer and seasoned journalist Claire Gillo.
What insurance do I need?
I’m just starting out with my own photography business. What insurance do I need?
Insurance isn’t the most interesting topic, but it is necessary and we’re sure others will be in the same position as you.
1. The first insurance you will need is Public Liability Insurance
This protects you if a member of the public or their property gets damaged due to your negligence. This covers legal costs and compensation up to the amount specified in your contract.
2. The next insurance you should consider is Professional Indemnity Insurance
This is to protect you from a compensation claim if a client blames you for negligence on your part. For example, if your equipment breaks during a shoot and your client loses money and pursues you for compensation.
3. Last but not least, ensure your gear
You will also need to insure all your equipment and tools. If anything gets stolen or damaged this is important to ensure your business can keep going. Personal accident insurance should also be considered, as this will be beneficial if you are in an accident and unable to work. Finally, if you employ someone, you will need Employers’ Liability Insurance. This protects you if your employee is ill or injured while working.
You may need additional insurance cover depending on your photography business, however, the above is a good place to start.
Claire is a professional photographer and writer, and lives by the the sea with her two young children, husband and cat in the southwest of the UK.
After graduating from The Bournemouth Arts Institute with a first-class degree in photography, Claire worked for a number of years in the publishing industry, including as Technique Editor for Digital Camera magazine.
She loves anything and everything to do with photography, from creating magazine articles to photographing ballerinas on the beach and newborn babies (but not at the same time). She mainly shoots with digital DSLRs, but does dust off her beloved Hasselblad medium-format film camera once in a while…
