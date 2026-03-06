Insuring your camera gear isn't enough if you run a photography business… Here's why

Insurance isn’t the most interesting topic, but it is necessary and we’re sure others will be in the same position as you.

1. The first insurance you will need is Public Liability Insurance

This protects you if a member of the public or their property gets damaged due to your negligence. This covers legal costs and compensation up to the amount specified in your contract.

2. The next insurance you should consider is Professional Indemnity Insurance

This is to protect you from a compensation claim if a client blames you for negligence on your part. For example, if your equipment breaks during a shoot and your client loses money and pursues you for compensation.

3. Last but not least, ensure your gear

You will also need to insure all your equipment and tools. If anything gets stolen or damaged this is important to ensure your business can keep going. Personal accident insurance should also be considered, as this will be beneficial if you are in an accident and unable to work. Finally, if you employ someone, you will need Employers’ Liability Insurance. This protects you if your employee is ill or injured while working.

You may need additional insurance cover depending on your photography business, however, the above is a good place to start.