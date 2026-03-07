Think you’re a Nikon camera expert? My Nikon Quiz will sort the ‘Big Ns’ from the closet Canon fans

I used to be the deputy editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and currently I exclusively own Nikon cameras. Suffice to say, I’m nutty for Nikon! With that in mind, I decided to devise a Nikon quiz for true Nikon fans, in a bid to sort the ‘Big Ns’ from the closet Canon nerds.

I certainly wasn’t left wanting for good questions – after all, Nikon can trace its history right back to 1917, well over a century ago. Although it wasn’t called Nikon back then… I’ll refrain from revealing the original name as it’s one of the questions!

It wouldn’t be until 1948 that Nikon would release its first camera, a 35mm rangefinder called… (another question). Things really took off in the 1950s (or was it the '60s?) with the release of Nikon’s legendary F-mount. The mount was so successful that it would spawn well over 100 camera models, head into space and remain largely unchanged for 60 years.

Today, Nikon sits at the forefront of camera technology with its first full-frame mirrorless system, the Z mount. And while it’s struggled to match the market share of Canon, Sony and Fujifilm in recent years, few camera companies boast a better heritage than Nikon.

So, if you’re a Nikon nerd like me, scroll down and take my quiz to prove that you’re a true follower of the Big N!

