Becoming a professional nature photographer is no easy feat. You don’t just need an eye for a beautiful landscape or a striking wildlife scene, you also need to be business savvy.

The most successful nature photographers in the world are the ones who manage this balancing act well and, in fact, it doesn’t matter which photography niche you specialize in, you need to get this right to make a living from the craft.

Fortunately, The Photography & Video Show is just a week away with a schedule jam-packed with professionals ready and willing to share their wisdom on how to master capturing light, but also in ensuring you make enough money to keep the lights on at home.

While there are numerous speakers I could recommend, I’m most excited to hear Bella Falk, an accomplished wildlife and travel photographer who’s diversified her income across several photography-related streams, and Charlie Waite, the renowned landscape photographer with a unique creative style.

Charlie Waite

A post shared by Charlie Waite - Official Page (@charlie_waite) A photo posted by on

Speaking on Saturday 14 March | 12:00 – 13:00 | Fundamentals Stage

Bella Falk

Speaking on Tuesday March 17 | 13:00 – 13:45 | Canon Spotlight stage

A post shared by Bella Falk 📸 Passport & Pixels (@passportandpixels) A photo posted by on

Bella Falk has an excellent eye for wildlife and travel photos, but also for shifting trends. As a BBC and National Geographic-published photographer and writer, not only is she a versatile creative, but she proves the importance of diversifying your skillset in today’s landscape.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Becoming a self-employed photographer means embarking on the uncertain path of entrepreneurialism, and Bella’s tips will give you a leg up along the way.

Bella’s advice will be balanced nicely by what Charlie Waite has to say. Waite is an acclaimed landscape photographer who, during a career spanning over 40 years, has won numerous accolades including fellowships to the Royal Photographic Society and the British Institute of Professional Photography.

He has tons of wisdom to share at the Show, and I’m most excited to learn about how he approaches shooting a scene and how he developed his instantly recognizable “painterly” style.

If you’re serious about making nature photography your living, Bella and Charlie will help you understand both sides of the professional coin.

Head to The Photography & Video Show website to get your ticket and come along to the biggest photography event in the UK. The four-day show runs Saturday 14 to Tuesday 17 March at the NEC in Birmingham, and doors open 10am each day.

You might also like…

Read our expert takes on the best camera for landscape photography and the best camera for wildlife photography.