Could this be the first foldable phone that has a truly no-compromise camera system?

Motorola has long been associated with flip phones, from its hugely successful Razr V3 released in 2004, through to its current foldable screen Razr flip phones. But the brand hasn't tried producing a book-fold foldable phone... until now. The new Razr Fold goes up against foldable heavyweights like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Honor Magic V series, and with a launch price of $1,999/£1,799, Motorola is clearly aiming the Razr Fold at the ultra-premium end of the market.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Foldable phones usually have compromised camera systems, as they have to be as thin as possible in order not to be too bulky when folded, and this doesn’t leave much space for decent camera hardware. But the Razr Fold manages to pack a relatively large 1/1.28-inch 50MP Sony Lytia 828 sensor for its primary camera, which is capable of recording 8K Dolby Vision video. A 50MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor is used for the 3x telephoto module, which benefits from Motorola's AI-powered 100x Super Zoom Pro mode. The third camera in the trio is an ultrawide snapper which uses another 50MP sensor and features a 3.5cm macro mode. You also get a 32MP internal selfie camera, along with a 20MP external selfie camera.

How effective is this camera system? Well, the good folks over at DxO have had a sneak preview, and they rate the Razr Fold as the best foldable phone right now for camera quality. More information on that here.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Naturally, the centrepiece of any foldable phone is its screen. The Razr Fold boasts an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO unfolded screen which is said to be the brightest interior display of any foldable on the market. Beneath the display is a titanium inner screen plate designed to help distribute pressure evenly across the fold, allowing the screen to return to its original shape after every open and close. Combined with Ultra-Thin Glass and an Anti-Shock Film, the folding screen has been designed to last, and is said to retain a smooth, creaseless look. The Razr Fold's 6.6-inch external display benefits from Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 - the first smartphone to use this version of Gorilla Glass. Motorola says the Razr Fold achieved "over 75% better drop performance compared to previous-generation devices", which bodes well for the phone's longevity.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Processing power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This is fuelled by a large 6000mAh battery that's capable of 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.Despite the big battery and commendable camera system, Motorola has still managed to keep the Razr Fold Slim. It measures just 4.6mm thick when open and 9.9mm thick when closed. In addition to these usage modes, the Razr Fold can also be transformed into laptop mode for comfortable typing, or you can fold it into tent mode to watch content.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available soon, with a choice of three color options: Pantone Lily White, Pantone Blackened Blue, or a special edition FIFA World Cup 26 Collection.

(Image credit: Motorola)