DJI slashes price on 8K cinema-grade drone: Inspire 3 is finally within reach!
The DJI Inspire 3 was the price of a car. Now tighter budgets might still get 8K drones – if all is as it seems.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I tested the 8K flying cinema camera that is the DJI Inspire 3 just before it's launch in 2023, and it has since become a staple of the global film industry for the reasons I highlighted in that review.
The downside, however, has always been the cost of entry – this kind of technology is not ever going to be cheap – but DJI has gone some way to making it more affordable with a new Inspire 3 Basic Package.
Of course the deal is even better if you're already using compatible lenses – for example if you shoot with the DJI Ronin 4D – a cinema camera system which has carved a bigger and bigger niche in the industry because it has a built-in gimbal (all running from the same battery).
The Ronin 4D cameras and the Zenmuse X9 gimbal included here both use the DJI DL mount, which supports native autofocus and powered zoom. There are a number of native DJI primes (18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm) and third-party options.
The remote, however, is not included in this new bundle, which will itself set you back a not insignificant £1,299.00, but even then the overall cost is a four-figure drop on the previous bundle.
Availability is a little frustrating for those in English-speaking countries, with availability of the new bundle coming sometime next month, even though it has dropped already in some parts of mainland Europe – in France the bundle is called 'Package de base' but it's essentially the same deal.
- DJI France 🇫🇷 – 'Package de base' available today: €7,999 (about $10,648.31).
- DJI UK 🇬🇧 – available 'April': £7,999 (about $10,648.31).
- DJI USA 🇺🇸 – DJI didn't offer me any news of a US version of this deal.
This is not the only way you can get some significant and high-end imagery from DJI drones by spending less, and – in many, many scenarios – there is a serious argument to be made for the relative convenience, battery life, and checking the DJI Mavic 4 Pro's relative rank on my best camera drones guide might be interesting.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
If you need 8K, though, and interoperability with Ronin cameras, this is great news. I'll also say that when I was working regularly as a drone operator, clients were always a lot more impressed with the Inspire even if they ended up using the video shot from a Mavic. Sometimes, sadly, that matters!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.