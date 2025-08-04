Want to go full-frame mirrorless or switch systems? Save up to $400 on these Nikon, Sony, and Canon cameras, and get free accessories
If you are ready to ditch your DSLR, here are three full-frame mirrorless cameras that make upgrading easy and more budget-friendly
Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to $400 at B&H. Two bundles include accessories at no extra cost, since the price matches the camera body alone, making the extras essentially free.
The Nikon Z6 II is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,496.95 at B&H – a $110 discount from the original $1,606.95 price tag, including a shoulder bag and 128GB memory card.
The Sony A7 III is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,498 at B&H– a $400.20 discount from the original price of £1,898.20. This deal includes a shoulder bag and 64GB memory card.
The Canon EOS R8 is now available for just $1,399 at B&H – a $200 discount from its original $1,599 price tag.
Save $110 at B&H A modest update to the Z6, with dual UHS-II card slots, a dual EXPEED 6 processor setup, and faster continuous shooting up to 14fps. It supports 4K 60p video with a slight crop and features advanced AF. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC memory card.
Save $400.20 at B&H The Sony A7 III remains one of the best full-frame cameras available. Known for its excellent balance of features, it delivers 10fps continuous shooting, an advanced AF system, and uncropped 4K video. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card.
Save $200 at B&H Featuring the same sensor and processor os the R6 II, the R8 offers 24.2MP resolution, advanced subject tracking, and an impressive 40fps burst rate. The only trade-offs are no IBIS and a single card slot. Weighting only 461g with battery and card included, it's a true lightweight system.
Nikon Z6 II: Best for Nikon DSLR switchers and hybrid shooters
If you're moving from a Nikon DSLR like the D750 or D780, the Nikon Z6 II is hands-down a smooth upgrade. It features a similar body design, intuitive Nikon menus, and excellent ergonomics. While Nikon's Z-mount lens selection isn't as extensive as Sony's or Canon's, you can make use of your existing DSLR lenses via an adapter.
Sony A7 III: Ideal for system switchers and DSLR upgraders
The Sony A7 III remains one of the most versatile full-frame cameras in its price range and packs pro-level features. It gives you maximum mirrorless flexibility as the Sony E-mount ecosystem is the most mature on the market, boasting a huge range of native lenses and third-party support from brands like Tamron and Sigma.
Canon EOS R8: Budget-friendly option for Canon DSLR users and vloggers
The Canon EOS R8 offers an affordable entry into full-frame territory. It keeps the familiar Canon interface, supports your DSLR lenses via an adapter, and packs modern features into a lightweight, compact body. The only notable limitation is the lack of IBIS, which might be a deal-breaker if you do a lot of handheld shooting with long lenses or video. In that case, the EOS R6 II is worth considering, though it comes with a much higher price tag.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Nikon Z6 II
Sony A7 III
Canon EOS R8
Released
2020
2018
2023
Mount
Z
E
RF
Sensor
24.5MP CMOS BSI
24.2MP Exmor R CMOS
24.2MP BSI CMOS (same as R6 II)
Autofocus
273-pt hybrid (improved over Z6)
693-pt phase-detection / 425-pt contrast-detect
4,897 AF positions, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II
IBIS
Up to 5 stops
Up to 5 stops
No IBIS
Burst rate
14fps
10fps (177 JPEGs, 89 compressed RAW, 40 uncompressed Raw)
40fps electronic shutter, 6fps first curtain electronic shutter
Video
4K UHD at 30/25/24p • 1080p (FullHD) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24p
4K UHD at 30/24fps, Full HD at up to 120fps
4K up to 60p (6K oversampled), 1080p up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit
Card slots
1x SD UHS-II, 1x CFexpress (Type B) / XQD
2x MS/SD/SDHC/SDXC (1x UHS-II)
1x UHS-II SD
Build quality
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
Polycarbonate, not fully weather-sealed
Weight (card and battery included)
705g
650g
461g
If I were to pick a mirrorless full-frame camera today, I'd lean toward the Sony A7 III. Its unmatched lens options and flexibility make it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely. That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
