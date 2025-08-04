Creative and former DJ Pat Cray photographs his home city of Buffalo in the latest episode of Adorama’s Picture America

The latest episode of AdoramaTV's Picture America joins Buffalo resident, former DJ and photographer, Pat Cray (@yungpainkiller), as he works on an upcoming photo book, dedicated to the city. The creative makes a point of saying how much he loves Buffalo and the people who inhabit the city, citing the city’s nickname as “the city of good neighbours” and clearly his work reflects this.

Pat explains that “photography comes first”, having always dreamed of becoming a photographer, yet not having the opportunity to own a camera. Now, that camera never leaves his side.

The Heart of Buffalo, NY Captured by Photographer Pat Cray | Picture America - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the full episode right now

“I’ve carried this camera around every single day for four years,” he says, “my hands and my forearms and stuff like that are beat to crap. I’ve also, low key, built muscle – I don’t go to the gym [laughs] it’s all from me carrying around cameras and taking pictures and climbing fences and doing all this fun stuff.”

And that camera of choice is the Sony A7 IV, which Pat strategically covers in black tape to hide the manufacturer and model logos, diminishing the camera’s perceived value. A neat trick for a photographer who wanders the streets alone. He also travels very inconspicuously, clad in casual clothing and carrying his setup around in a plain shoulder bag.

Pat’s goal isn’t to just document the lights and grandeur of the Rust Belt city’s centre, but to delve deeper into the communities and architecture that make Buffalo what it is. As Pat puts it: “There’s like a lot of plight here, but then there’s a lot of beauty in the mundane.”

Make sure you watch the full episode to fully explore Pat’s incredible work, pick up a few documentary photography tips and experience the passion he has for his city.

