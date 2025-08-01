Potential issue with Canon EOS R50: Own one? Check this before your mode dial breaks
If your Canon EOS R50's dial feels stiff or loose, you might qualify for a free factory fix – don't wait, check now to prevent further camera damage
Canon USA, Australia and Asia announced a service note for the black edition of the EOS R50 mirrorless camera due to a potential issue where the mode dial may become stiff, difficult to turn or could even break and detach from the camera body. If you own this model, don't worry – here's everything you need to know and do next.
First, there's no need to panic; Canon offers a free repair service for affected EOS R50 cameras, available until July 31 2028.
And this isn't the first time Canon has stepped up to address hardware issues through service notices or recalls. Back in 2015, for example, Canon handled circuit board failures with the EOS 70D. And in 2005, Canon reported autofocus / mirror defects in the EOS-1D and 1DS Mark III models, which led to serial number-specific recalls and repairs.
"We would like to offer our sincere apologies to users who may have been inconvenienced by this issue," said Canon USA. "We take our quality management seriously and strive to make sure our customers can use our products with confidence."
The notice applies only to a "small number of units" of the black model, where the model dial may become stiff or detach. To check if your EOS R50 is affected, look underneath your camera body for the serial number. If the first two digits fall between 19 and 23, your unit is within the range of affected cameras.
What if your serial number isn't in this range, but you experience dial issues? Canon USA, Australia and Asia will still inspect and repair your camera free of charge – until July 21 2038.
"However, please note that any inspection / repair services other than for the specific issue described above will be subject to applicable service fees, unless otherwise covered under warranty."
Also, it's important to register your EOS R50 with Canon so you can receive email notifications about any future updates or announcements related to this issue.
Canon Europe has not published a statement yet. If it follows, I will update this article. But if you experience these issues, be sure to contact the Canon Customer Support Center in your region.
You can read the official statements here:
Canon USA
Canon Australia
Canon Asia
