The iconic Polaroid SX-70 isn't just one of the best instant cameras ever made, it's one of the most iconic cameras of all time – and it's being brought back from the dead.

Boutique Chinese manufacturer 10Art.CC, maker of curios like Polaroid backs for Hasselblad cameras, has announced a new instant camera, the Pocket Fold 66 – a camera that "pays tribute to Dr Land, inspired by the Polaroid SX-70".

In case you've never had the pleasure of handling one, this camera's brilliant party trick is that it starts out super flat (almost like a VHS tape) and then pops up to transform into a Polaroid. It's also a rare breed of instant camera that's actually an SLR, rather than a rangefinder.

Here's the original SX-70's opening / closing mechanism in action (Image credit: YouTube @Analog Resurgence)

"I often ponder the ultimate form of a Polaroid camera. It must simultaneously meet the requirements of portability, image quality, reliability, ease of use, and aesthetics," states the announcement on 10Art.CC's site.

"So, here it is: the Pocket Fold 66, a foldable instant camera with an optical viewfinder and automatic metering. A complete all-in-one camera. Pf – a camera that folds into your pocket. 66 – uses instant square film.

"This camera pays tribute to Dr Land, inspired by the Polaroid SX70. I'm sure everyone agrees that among all instant cameras, this one is indispensable. It's truly classic, yet incredibly timeless. It's perfect, yet imperfect.

"But please note, this isn't a replica; it's a re-creation. We've only retained its folding structure, as it's the only way to achieve extreme compactness. I deeply admire Dr Land's ingenuity. Respect!

"On this basis, we optimized all components and redesigned the entire optical system, electronic system, and mechanical transmission system. Paying tribute to the classics, starting anew!"

(Image credit: 10Art.CC)

The Pocket Fold 66 features a bespoke 110mm f/5.6 lens with macro capability, with a minimum focusing distance of 150mm. Its folded dimensions very similar to the original, at just 160 x 100mm x 450mm (compared to the SX-70's 175 x 100 x 250mm), and the body is made of aviation-grade aluminum alloy.

The camera has automatic metering with EV adjustment, a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, an "expandable module" and, as noted, accepts Polaroid film – though it's unclear what type of instant film it is. I personally hope it's the slightly pricier but much faster original SX-70 film (ASA160), but I guess it'll be the standard 600 / i-Type (ASA640).

Further info will be released in due course, but I'm already psyched. I love instant cameras and it warms my heart whenever someone launches a new one – but the fact that we're getting a remake of the classic SX-70 truly makes me feel warm and tingly.

Check out Analog Resurgence's excellent video on the Polaroid SX-70 below if you're feeling similarly nostalgic!

The Ultimate Polaroid SX-70 Guide - YouTube Watch On

