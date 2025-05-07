Sony A7 III drops $500 in price in this amazing B&H deal
The Sony A7 III has $500 off at B&H making it under $1,300!
If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into the best mirrorless cameras, or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.
The ever-popular Sony A7 III just dropped $500 in price – meaning right now it's just $1,298 at B&H.
Save $500 at B&H Sony's best-selling body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video.
💰 Perfect all-round setup
✅ Highly sophisticated AF system
❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards
Launched in 2018, the Sony A7 III might not be the newest model on the shelf, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still a remarkably capable camera.
At its core is a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that produces crisp, clean images with excellent dynamic range, offering up to 15 stops and 14-bit RAW files that hold their own against more recent releases. While Sony’s autofocus and video systems have come a long way since, the A7 III’s 693-point phase and 425-point contrast-detect AF setup remains solid and dependable. Uncropped 4K at 24p is still more than usable for everyday shooting, though there’s a slight crop at 30p.
With 10fps continuous shooting, it’s fast enough to keep up with most situations – just don’t expect the deep buffer or sheer muscle of a sports-focused pro body. Dual card slots offer extra reassurance when it matters. At under $1,300, it’s not just a solid entry point into Sony’s full-frame system – it’s a cracking deal in its own right.
Make sure to check out the best Sony lenses to go with the A7 III. You might also like to check out more of the best Sony cameras, including the newer Sony A7 IV.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.