GoPro 360 Max 2 prototypes leaked

It cannot be a coincidence that a load of pictures of the long-teased – and seemingly delayed – GoPro Max 2 360-degree camera were revealed to the world the same day that DJI launched its first 360-degree camera.

(Image credit: Usual-Escape3385 on Reddit / DroneDJ)

What can be learned from these images? Well we can see the camera looks the same as in the more official leak with the sky-dive, so there is a decent chance its real, for a start!

Secondly the device clearly has the newest version of the classic GoPro mount system at the base, with the folding grips and what appears to be a quarter inch thread in the middle for an invisible selfie stick of some kind. No big surprise.

The battery appears to be the previous enduro battery with the white back, but this might be a test version. Interestingly, the new DJI Osmo 360 uses the same 1950mAh batteries as the company's Action 5 Pro 'GoPro-a-like' camera, so cross compatibility is with the newest devices. Perhaps the difference in battery here is because GoPro have been developing the camera for so long that it's based on the older battery type, not the Hero 13? Or perhaps this is a new battery for the Hero 14?

According to a lot of rumor sites, September is now the expected launch time for this device – comfortably in time for the holidays.

In the US there is still no official launch date for the DJI Osmo 360, though you can already pre-order it via many retailers, and it was launched in the rest of the world already.

GoPro's other key competition – the Insta360 X5 is already shipping, and that camera has a series of predecessors (X4, X3) which are also on the market and selling at lower prices too. That said, GoPro also have the original Max – recently updated – as the GoPro Max (2025).

