The Nikon D610 DSLR is back from the dead – but instead I'd invest in this mirrorless camera bundle for just over $1,000

While the Nikon D610 was long discontinued, we've spotted that B&H is selling this classic DSLR body brand new for $1,099. Even though the Nikon D610 hasn't yet reached vintage status, it was first launched over ten years ago and remains a great camera to this date.

Still, I wouldn't personally invest in one, as better price-performance options exist – like the Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera with basic bundle, now available for $1,096.95 at B&H.

This deal saves you $300 off the regular bundle price, includes a Ruggard Journey 34 shoulder bag and a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card, and offers more future potential than the Nikon D610.

Nikon Z5 with Basic Bundle: was $1,397.15 now $1,096.95 at BHPhoto Save $300.20 at B&H The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera. This bundle includes a Ruggard Journey 34 shoulder bag and a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card.

A great mirrorless alternative to the DSLR full-frame Nikon D610, for example, is the Nikon Z5 – especially if image quality, modern features, and portability are your priorities. It shares many of the D610's core strengths but introduces major improvements across the board. For example, the Nikon D610 and Z5 use 24MP full-frame sensors, but the Z5's backside-illuminated sensor delivers better low-light performance and higher dynamic range.

The Z5 features 273-point hybrid autofocus, significantly more accurate and faster than the D610's 39-point phase detection system. You'll notice a major difference in overall AF responsiveness. And if you're a hybrid shooter, the Z5 certainly makes a better investment as the D610 is limited to 1080p, but the Z5 supports 4K video. Another upgrade is the 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) on the Z5. It enables smoother handheld shooting for both stills and video – something the D610 lacks entirely.

Being smaller and lighter, the Nikon Z5 is ideal for travel and long shooting days. Compared to the bulker D610, it offers better ergonomics in a more compact design. The Z5 features an electronic viewfinder (EVF), with real-time exposure preview, focus peaking, and magnification – all tools that make composition easier and more accurate. The D610, by contrast, uses an optical viewfinder (OVF) with no digital overlays. While Nikon's Z5 features Z-mount, you can still use F-mount DSLR lenses with an adapter and make use of your existing Nikon glass.

If you're deeply attached to the classic DSLR experience, the D610 may still appeal to you. But if you're looking for a modern, future-proof system with better low-light performance, autofocus, IBIS, and 4K video, the Nikon Z5 is clearly the better investment.

Some may argue that the Nikon Z6 II offers better specs for a slightly higher price. But this Nikon Z5 bundle currently offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the full-frame mirrorless category – especially if you are transitioning from DSLRs.

