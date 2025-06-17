Canon EOS R3 discounted by $1,000 for B&H Bild Expo

The Canon EOS R3 is the camera that rewrote the rules for speed, autofocus intelligence, and pro-grade performance in Canon’s mirrorless lineup. Built for demanding professionals who shoot fast action, wildlife, news, and high-end video, the R3 is an uncompromising machine - and now it’s available at a truly compelling price.

As part of a B&H Bild Expo exclusive, the Canon EOS R3 is now just $3,999, down from its original price of $4,999.

That’s a massive $1,000 saving on one of the most advanced full-frame cameras Canon has ever produced.

At the heart of the R3 is a 24.1MP back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s powerful DIGIC X processor. This allows for blackout-free shooting at up to 30fps with the electronic shutter and incredibly fast readout, reducing rolling shutter to near zero. For sports photographers, action shooters, and anyone who needs to capture the decisive moment, the R3 delivers with blistering speed and top-tier reliability.

Its autofocus system is in a league of its own. With deep learning subject tracking and Canon’s eye control AF - which moves focus based on where you look in the viewfinder - the R3 pushes boundaries in how photographers interact with their gear.

It’s a game-changer in fast-paced scenarios, from the sidelines of a stadium to the unpredictability of street or wildlife work. For filmmakers, the camera records oversampled 6K RAW and 4K 120p video, making it equally at home in high-end video production.

This $1,000 price drop is part of B&H’s exclusive Bild Expo deals, and it’s an incredible opportunity to own one of Canon’s finest pro cameras at a significantly reduced price.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At $3,999, the EOS R3 becomes a much more accessible option for working pros and ambitious enthusiasts who want the very best in speed, autofocus, and durability. This deal won’t last, so now’s the time to make the leap.

Check out other B&H Bild Expo camera deals