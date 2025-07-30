The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the perfect entry point to larger format photography

I’ve used a lot of cameras over the years, but the Fujifilm GFX100RF has made me rethink what’s possible within a single body. The first time I picked it up, I knew it was different. It feels like a larger format camera, but without the weight or the compromises that usually come with it.

I was instantly struck by how natural it feels to carry. A larger format camera that’s this compact and this light completely changes the equation. I can throw it over my shoulder for a day of shooting and forget it’s even there, which is not something I’ve ever said about a 102MP camera. On assignments, I often carry a body and multiple lenses, but with the GFX100RF, I don’t feel like I need to. It’s slim, beautifully balanced, and designed for photographers who want large-format quality without the burden of heavy gear.

This is also, without question, the ideal entry point into medium format for photographers who have been curious about stepping up but put off by the size, cost, or complexity of traditional systems. The GFX100RF delivers all the magic of a larger sensor – astonishing resolution, dynamic range, and tonal depth – but in a package that feels approachable, both in size and handling.

Acros film simulation on the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Its versatility has been the biggest surprise. I’ve shot street, documentary, and landscapes with it, and it felt completely natural in each environment. In fact, I think it shines when shooting street and everyday moments. The fast and accurate autofocus genuinely surprised me; I don’t usually associate large format with speed, but here it’s quick, responsive, and reliable. Whether I’m capturing a fleeting gesture on a busy street corner or fine details in a quiet landscape, the GFX100RF keeps up with the pace of how I shoot.

The built-in digital teleconverter is another feature that feels made for photographers on the move. With a flick of a lever, I can switch between 28mm, 36mm, 50mm, and 63mm equivalent focal lengths. For street and documentary work, that means I can react instantly without ever changing lenses or breaking the moment. And because the sensor is 102MP, I never have to worry about cropping affecting image quality; every frame is packed with detail, ready for large prints or high-end editorial use.

The aspect ratio dial on top of the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Future)

Then there’s the dedicated aspect ratio dial, which is a small but brilliant detail added to the GFX100RF. Depending on the subject and the story I’m trying to tell, I compose in square, 4:3, or 65:24. Having that control right there on the body means I can frame my shots with total intention in-camera, rather than thinking about cropping later. For me, it’s a feature that keeps me focused on seeing the image rather than on the technicals.

The image quality is where the GFX100RF truly sets itself apart from other compact cameras. The files are staggeringly detailed yet beautifully nuanced. It's supremely sharp, but also it’s the way light, tone, and texture are rendered. There’s an almost three-dimensional presence to the images captured on the GFX 102MP CMOS II sensor, a signature of larger formats. When I’m shooting with this camera, I find myself paying attention to smaller details such as the curve of light on a building, the subtle textures of fabric, and the quiet moments between people because I know the camera will capture them exactly as I see them.

Image 1 of 3 Classic Chrome film simulation on the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Kalum Carter) Classic Chrome film simulation on the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Kalum Carter) Classic Chrome film simulation on the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

The film simulations only amplify that experience. Fujifilm’s profiles have always been more than presets; they’re a part of photography’s history. On the GFX100RF, they feel even richer. Shooting in Acros for black and white street scenes, I get that deep contrast and fine grain that feels timeless, while Classic Chrome gives my documentary and landscape work a cinematic subtlety. Most of the time, the images are so good straight out of the camera that I hardly touch them in post.

You might think that with a maximum aperture of f/4, this camera would struggle in low light, but that hasn’t been my experience at all. The large sensor more than makes up for it, delivering clean, detailed files even when the light drops. I’ve shot late into the evening and been genuinely impressed with how much depth and clarity it holds.

Classic Chrome film simulation on the Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

What I love most about this camera is how it fits into my rhythm. Large format used to mean slow, deliberate setups, but the GFX100RF is fast, fluid, and intuitive. I can take it on assignment and trust it as my main camera, but it’s also the kind of camera I want to take with me when I’m just wandering, seeing what I find. It’s a camera that makes me want to shoot more, because it doesn’t get in the way.

The GFX100RF has become something I carry with me every day. It’s not just a technical revelation, it’s a camera that pushes me to see differently, to create with more intention, and to trust that the image I want to make is within reach.