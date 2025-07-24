I can still remember the first thought that I had when I first picked up the Nikon Z30: this camera doesn’t feel cheap. The Nikon Z30 is both Nikon’s cheapest and smallest Z series mirrorless camera. Yet, the Z30 uses a magnesium alloy frame that left me feeling like I had just used a camera that should cost far more.

The Nikon Z30 is the brand's most affordable mirrorless camera in the Z lineup, yet it’s no slouch either. Like the impressive build that I first noticed on the Z30, the 20.9MP APS-C sensor and 11 fps burst speed don’t feel like those of a budget camera. The camera’s lack of a viewfinder and in-body stabilization are the biggest hints that the Z30 sits at a budget price.

The Nikon Z30 was announced in 2022, but the resurgence of compact cameras has brought the budget mirrorless back into top sales lists. No, the Z30 isn't a fixed lens compact camera, but it’s very small and comes with a small kit lens that makes it a viable compact camera alternative. That's particularly true at its low list price, which is typically about $850 with a kit lens.

That price has just gotten a little sweeter, however. As a slightly older model, the Z30 is no stranger to sales, but the camera is currently under $700 with a kit lens. The steepest discount, however, is the Nikon Z50 Creator’s Kit, currently discounted by $250, a 25 percent discount. The Creator’s Kit still includes a kit lens, but for $50 more than the basic kit, tosses in a Rode Mic and mini tripod grip that, if purchased separately, cost $150. Retailer Adorama also tosses in a camera bag and an SD card, which is everything novice content creators need to get started.

For Vloggers Nikon Z30 Creator's Kit: was $996 now $746 at Adorama The Creator's Bundle pairs with the Nikon Z30 with a kit lens, mic, and tripod grip. The mic and tripod grip typically sell for $150 when sold separately, but right now the bundle is only $50 more than buying the camera without the accessories.

The Z30 has a decent list of vlogging features, including uncropped 4K30p video and a flip screen. That's why the Nikon Z30 sits on DCW’s list of the best cheap vlogging cameras.

While the Nikon Z30 has vlogging capability, it’s no slouch for still photographers who are looking for a compact, affordable option. The bundle that pairs the Nikon Z30 with a kit lens, a 50-250mm zoom lens, a bag, a memory card, and filters is also $250 off for $947 at Adorama.

Photographers using the Z30 as an alternative to a compact camera who want to keep it small can pick up the Z30 with just a compact kit lens, bag, and memory card for about $650.

