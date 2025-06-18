I am seriously impressed by these huge Canon camera savings (act quick if you don't want to miss these monster deals)
The clock is ticking on these Canon mirrorless camera deals, as the B&H Bild Expo sale ends at midnight tonight
To be honest, we have not seen that many great camera deals in the US this year. With prices heading upwards, and with the ongoing certainty over new import tariffs, deals have not been in a position on giving us discounts on photo gear.
But, refreshing, B&H has changed – using its two-day Bild Expo exhibition as an excuse to give us some serious savings on three of the most popular Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras.
For bargain hunters, my pick is the EOS RP with kit zoom which you can pick up for a very tasty $999.
For those that want the latest tech, then the EOS R5 II is the way to go - with B&H's price of $3,799 being the lowest we have ever seen for this pro-grade camera.
And then for those who want something in the middle of these two offerings, you can find the EOS R6 Mark II at the record-breaking low price of $1,799.
SAVE $200 at B&H. In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids," and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera, and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.
SAVE $100 at B&H. The Canon EOS RP is a compact, affordable full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor and Dual Pixel AF - ideal for beginners and travel, though limited in 4K video.
SAVE $500 at B&H. one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.
I look at camera deals all day for a living – and I am seriously impressed with all three of these (and that doesn't happen that often).
The big problem, though, is that you don't have long to decide whether to buy one of them (and to decide which one)! The B&H sale will end at midnight EST on June 18.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
