I am seriously impressed by these huge Canon camera savings (act quick if you don't want to miss these monster deals)

To be honest, we have not seen that many great camera deals in the US this year. With prices heading upwards, and with the ongoing certainty over new import tariffs, deals have not been in a position on giving us discounts on photo gear.

But, refreshing, B&H has changed – using its two-day Bild Expo exhibition as an excuse to give us some serious savings on three of the most popular Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras.

For bargain hunters, my pick is the EOS RP with kit zoom which you can pick up for a very tasty $999.

For those that want the latest tech, then the EOS R5 II is the way to go - with B&H's price of $3,799 being the lowest we have ever seen for this pro-grade camera.

And then for those who want something in the middle of these two offerings, you can find the EOS R6 Mark II at the record-breaking low price of $1,799.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: was $4,299 now $3,799 at BHPhoto SAVE $500 at B&H. one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.

I look at camera deals all day for a living – and I am seriously impressed with all three of these (and that doesn't happen that often).

The big problem, though, is that you don't have long to decide whether to buy one of them (and to decide which one)! The B&H sale will end at midnight EST on June 18.