Fujifilm gear now costs hundreds more in the US, even if you ordered the X100VI months ago. Here’s how much tariffs have changed camera prices
The price on Fujifilm bodies has increased between ten and 15 percent in the US
Fujifilm has officially raised prices in the US as a result of new tariffs. On August 01, the official list price on Fujifilm’s US webstore listed higher prices from $100 to $800 more than the previous price on camera bodies. The list price on lenses has also increased.
Prices on Fujifilm camera bodies have increased by between 10 and 15 percent. Many Fujifilm bodies are made in Japan, with production of some models moving from China to Japan for US buyers following the tariff announcements. Japan’s new tariff rate on goods sent to the US is 15 percent.
US retailer Moment wrote that Fujifilm issued new pricing on August 01, effective immediately. Moment notes that Fujifilm has said that backordered products, including the highly sought-after X100VI, are also subject to the same price increase, even for orders placed before August. Moment is choosing to cover the difference on those backordered products, so some retailers may not adjust the price on previously ordered products.
This is how much Fujifilm bodies have changed in the US:
- X-M5: Was $799, now $899, a 12 percent increase
- X-T30 II: Was $899, now $999, an 11 percent increase
- X-S20: Was $1,299, now $1,499, a 15 percent increase
- X-T50: Was $1,399, now $1,599, a 12 percent increase
- X100VI: Was $1,599, now $1,799, a 12 percent increase
- X-T5: Was $1,699, now $1,899, a 12 percent increase
- X-H2: Was $1,999, now $2,199, a 10 percent increase
- GFX100RF: Was $4,899, now $5,399, a 10 percent increase
- GFX 100S II: Was $4,999, now $5,499, a 10 percent increase
- GFX 100 II: Was $7,499, now $8,299, a 10 percent increase
Notably, the price of Fujifilm’s two newest cameras has not changed in price. The X Half is still listed on Fujifilm’s US webstore for $850. Pre-orders for the Fujifilm X-E5 remain at $1,699.
The price of Fujifilm lenses has also increased in the US. For example, the 56mm f/1.2 R WR jumped $100 to $1,100, the XF 35mm f/2 increased by $50 to $450, and the 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR increased by $200 to $1,800.
Previously, several US retailers paused Fujifilm orders amid a rumored price increase.
While Fujifilm is one of the first brands to adjust tariffs after the announcement of the increased tariffs on Japan, the company is one of the last few brands that haven’t adjusted prices since the beginning of the trade war in April. Canon, Sony, Nikon, Leica, and Sigma have previously adjusted list prices in the US.
Fujifilm previously paused pre-orders and shifted some manufacturing from China to Japan, but a price change was likely unavoidable. During a previous investors meeting, when tariffs were still paused at 10 percent and not 15 percent, Fujifilm estimated the tariffs would cost the company $140 million.
Browse the best Fujifilm cameras, or stay up to date on the latest on the tariffs with our live blog.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
