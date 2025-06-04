Our most-rated DSLR the Nikon D850 is just $1,796, but the Nikon Z7 II is the same price, and that's the one I'd buy today!

The Nikon Z7 II has just dropped to $1,796.95, which means you're saving a hefty $500 off its regular price at B&H. That’s a serious discount on one of Nikon’s most capable mirrorless cameras – refined, powerful, and built for photographers who know exactly what they want from their gear.

It carries over the brilliance of the original Z7 with a 45.7MP BSI sensor, but adds dual Expeed 6 processors for extra speed and power where it counts. Autofocus is faster and more confident, and when paired with Nikon’s excellent Z-mount lenses, it really shines in demanding situations.

What makes this deal even more tempting is the level of image quality and control you’re getting for the price – something usually reserved for much more expensive bodies. It’s a camera that quietly gets the job done with precision and poise.

If you’ve been thinking about stepping into the mirrorless world, or upgrading your full-frame kit, this is one of the smartest ways to do it without overspending.

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,296.95 now $1,796.95 at BHPhoto SAVE $500 at B&H. The Nikon Z7 II is the mirrorless counterpart to the amazing Nikon D850 DSLR, but now, at its new low price, the Z7 II outshines it in every way. Comes with free 128GB Lexar memory card and a shoulder bag.

For years, the Nikon D850 has been the gold standard for DSLRs, beloved by Nikon enthusiasts for its robust build, incredible image quality, and long battery life. It features the same 45.7MP resolution as the Z7 II but relies on an optical viewfinder and DSLR autofocus system, which, while excellent, can’t quite match the real-time tracking and face/eye detection capabilities of the Z7 II.

With the D850 now back up to $1,796.95, the Z7 II is not only the same price, but also provides newer technology that can make a tangible difference in both studio and field photography.

Where the Z7 II shines brightest is in its usability for modern workflows. Unlike the D850, which depends on older F-mount lenses that require an adapter for mirrorless use, the Z7 II benefits from the Z-mount's larger diameter, allowing for sharper optics and better edge-to-edge performance.

Additionally, the Z7 II offers in-body image stabilization – something the D850 lacks – giving handheld shooters an advantage when working in low light. The D850 might still have the edge in battery life and the tactile feel of an optical viewfinder, but for everyday versatility, the Z7 II proves itself to be the more forward-thinking camera.

Video capabilities also favor the Z7 II, making it a better choice for hybrid shooters. The D850 is no slouch, offering 4K video with great dynamic range, but the Z7 II provides 10-bit N-Log and HLG recording via HDMI, as well as superior autofocus during video capture.

Mirrorless technology continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in both stills and motion, making the Z7 II a more future-proof investment. Those transitioning from DSLR to mirrorless will find its electronic viewfinder responsive and crisp, offering a more immersive shooting experience than the traditional pentaprism of the D850.

(Image credit: Phil Hall)

At a discounted price of $1,796.95, the Nikon Z7 II is an exceptional deal, especially when the D850, now an 8-year-old camera, remains at the same price. While nostalgia and familiarity may keep some photographers attached to the D850, the Z7 II is simply the better camera for most use cases, offering modern features, better autofocus, and greater flexibility.

With mirrorless now firmly established as the way forward, this deal on the Z7 II is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a more advanced and future-ready system.