Spotted: new full-frame circular fisheye lens with multiple mount options
A 6mm fisheye lens is reportedly coming for Canon, Nikon, Sony, and L-mount cameras
A new circular fisheye lens for full-frame cameras as been spotted in the wild. The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 is yet to appear on the manufacturer's own website, but several hands-on images have surfaced, showing a compact lens design with a typically bulbous front element.
The lens looks as though it'll be available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-mount cameras. As is typical for AstrHori lenses, it's a fully manual lens with no electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication. However, given the huge depth of field afforded by such a short focal length, manual focussing should be relatively easy.
The new lens will join AstrHori's recently released 6.5mm F2 circular fisheye lens for APS-C cameras. This boasts a 192-degree field of view, along with extra-low dispersion and high refraction lens elements, plus a 9-blade diaphragm. This lens is currently priced at $129, so we'd expect the full-frame 6mm f/2.8 to come it at a similarly accessible price point. There's currently no release date for the full-frame fisheye, but with it already being seemingly fully-functional, it's likely retail examples won't be far away.
Story credit: Sony Addict
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
