Spotted: new full-frame circular fisheye lens with multiple mount options

A new circular fisheye lens for full-frame cameras as been spotted in the wild. The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 is yet to appear on the manufacturer's own website, but several hands-on images have surfaced, showing a compact lens design with a typically bulbous front element.

The lens looks as though it'll be available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-mount cameras. As is typical for AstrHori lenses, it's a fully manual lens with no electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication. However, given the huge depth of field afforded by such a short focal length, manual focussing should be relatively easy.

The new lens will join AstrHori's recently released 6.5mm F2 circular fisheye lens for APS-C cameras. This boasts a 192-degree field of view, along with extra-low dispersion and high refraction lens elements, plus a 9-blade diaphragm. This lens is currently priced at $129, so we'd expect the full-frame 6mm f/2.8 to come it at a similarly accessible price point. There's currently no release date for the full-frame fisheye, but with it already being seemingly fully-functional, it's likely retail examples won't be far away.

