MASSIVE $500 saving on the Nikon Z8 with this incredible camera deal
You can save a HUGE $500 on the Nikon Z8, making it the perfect deal for those looking for a great price on a pro camera
If you’ve been considering a serious step up to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market in 2025, this is the moment to act.
Right now, Adorama is offering a superb $500 discount on the Nikon Z8, bringing the price down to $3,496.95 - a standout deal on one of Nikon’s finest mirrorless models.
Save $500 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording – you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.
💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper
✅ Lots of direct-access control
❌ Not the greatest battery life
Yes, I did see it dip slightly lower at Walmart over last year's Black Friday event, but this current saving is still significant – and from a trusted retailer during the tariff wars.
The Nikon Z8 is, in many ways, the spiritual successor to the Nikon D850: a camera that earned a deserved reputation among professionals. Compact, capable and around 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9, the Z8 is lighter in hand yet inherits much of the same core DNA.
Whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, wildlife or fast-paced sports, the Z8 delivers. Its blistering 1/32,000 sec maximum shutter speed ensures you capture fleeting moments, while its dual CFexpress / SD slots and robust video credentials (up to 120 mins of 4K 60p or 90 mins of 8K 30p) make it a versatile hybrid tool for both stills and motion work.
For those who don’t need the unlimited recording time of the Z9, the Z8 offers a near-identical shooting experience at a more accessible price.
A camera of this caliber deserves the right glass — so don’t miss our curated guide to the best lenses for the Nikon Z8 and Z9.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
