7Artisans launches two full-frame primes at mega-low prices
New affordable ultra-wide and portrait lenses have arrived for Canon, Nikon, Sony and L-mount shooters
7Artisans has launched two new full-frame prime lenses for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L mount cameras:
14mm f/2.8
This ultra-wide prime boasts a 116-degree field of view, without resorting to a fisheye perspective. It should therefore be ideal for photographing interiors, city streets, and also for astrophotography thanks to its fast f/2.8 aperture. The lens's optical path is comprised of 13 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical elements, plus high-refractive index glass and extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberrations.
A 10-blade aperture diaphragm will generate 10-point starbursts around points of intense light, and the aperture adjustment can be performed in clicked or de-clicked modes. Despite its fairly large f/2.8 maximum aperture, the lens measures a reasonably compact 87mm in length, with a diameter of 79mm, while weighing 504g for the E-mount version. Although the front lens element is typically bulbous for an ultra-wide lens, a detachable lens hood incorporating a filter thread means conventional 77mm front filters can still be used. Focussing is manual only, and there are no electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication, but the payoff for this simplicity is a low $299 retail price.
75mm f/1.4
Designed with portrait photography in mind, this lens's large f/1.4 maximum aperture and 13-blade diaphragm are an ideal combination for isolating your sitter from a softly blurred background. A minimum focus distance of 0.88m allows for tighter head & shoulders shots, or still life photography.
Just six elements make up the optical stack, but three of these are high-refractive index glass. The 75mm f/1.4 is impressively light for such a fast lens, weighing only 408g, and at 77mm long and 62mm in diameter it's also easily portable. Like the new 14mm f/2.8 above, this is a fully-manual lens, so a more considered shooting style will be required. However, this could be a compromise well worth making, given that the 7Artisans 75mm f/1.4 costs just $189.
Both lenses are available to buy now.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
