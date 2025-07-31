7Artisans launches two full-frame primes at mega-low prices

7Artisans has launched two new full-frame prime lenses for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L mount cameras:

14mm f/2.8

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

This ultra-wide prime boasts a 116-degree field of view, without resorting to a fisheye perspective. It should therefore be ideal for photographing interiors, city streets, and also for astrophotography thanks to its fast f/2.8 aperture. The lens's optical path is comprised of 13 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical elements, plus high-refractive index glass and extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberrations.

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

A 10-blade aperture diaphragm will generate 10-point starbursts around points of intense light, and the aperture adjustment can be performed in clicked or de-clicked modes. Despite its fairly large f/2.8 maximum aperture, the lens measures a reasonably compact 87mm in length, with a diameter of 79mm, while weighing 504g for the E-mount version. Although the front lens element is typically bulbous for an ultra-wide lens, a detachable lens hood incorporating a filter thread means conventional 77mm front filters can still be used. Focussing is manual only, and there are no electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication, but the payoff for this simplicity is a low $299 retail price.

75mm f/1.4

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

Designed with portrait photography in mind, this lens's large f/1.4 maximum aperture and 13-blade diaphragm are an ideal combination for isolating your sitter from a softly blurred background. A minimum focus distance of 0.88m allows for tighter head & shoulders shots, or still life photography.

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

Just six elements make up the optical stack, but three of these are high-refractive index glass. The 75mm f/1.4 is impressively light for such a fast lens, weighing only 408g, and at 77mm long and 62mm in diameter it's also easily portable. Like the new 14mm f/2.8 above, this is a fully-manual lens, so a more considered shooting style will be required. However, this could be a compromise well worth making, given that the 7Artisans 75mm f/1.4 costs just $189.

Both lenses are available to buy now.