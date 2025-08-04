A digital camera is never going to fully replicate the experience of shooting film, but a number of trendy digital cameras try to mimic the feel of a film camera. Cameras with retro top dials even even “film” advance levers are among some of the trendiest cameras. But one of the reasons that retro-inspired cameras are so popular is that they encourage photographers to slow down, which ultimately results in more thoughtful compositions and better photos.

But here’s the thing: You don’t have to buy a new camera to slow down.

There are some settings on digital cameras that can easily be shut down to encourage intentional, mindful photography. No, adjusting settings on your camera won’t get you the “film” advance lever of the Fujifilm X Half, the lovely top dials of the Nikon Zf, or the hybrid viewfinder of the Fujifilm X-Pro3. But, there are a few digital features that you can power off if you really want a retro slowdown.

The main culprit? The screen.

Look at an old film camera, and you won’t see a screen. Having a screen to review the photos immediately is one of the biggest benefits of a digital camera. But having that luxury can encourage the bad habit of reviewing every photo, risking another moment unfolding because you’re attention is on the back of your camera. Film cameras also relied on viewfinders, not rear screens, to compose.

One camera shop in the UK actually started making screen covers to make digital cameras feel more retro.

But you can also get the screen-free experience by just turning off the screen. Most digital cameras, especially those with viewfinders, allow users to turn off the screen and rely entirely on the viewfinder. Exactly where the screen options are in the menu system varies by camera models, but most mirrorless cameras have a sub-menu for the display, including the option to use just the viewfinder or to disable the screen entirely.

If you have a camera with a tilting screen that turns all the way around, you can also just shut the screen against the camera’s body. I will often shut my screen on the back of my own Fujifilm X-T4 if I find myself falling into the habit of constantly reviewing those shots.

Yes, it may seem strange to turn off one of the bigger advantages of using a digital camera, but it’s not any stranger than buying a new camera because it looks old.

If you really want to slow down, there are other digital perks that can be powered off too – switch to manual focus and turn off burst mode, for example. But if you’ve developed the habit of checking the back of the camera after every shot, try turning the screen off. It costs $0 and, if you hate it, just turn the screen back on.

