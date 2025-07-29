Canon EOS RP drops to just $799 with a HUGE $300 saving
Save a HUGE $300 on the full-frame Canon RP mirrorless camera, now just $799
The Canon EOS RP has always had a certain charm to it, and now there’s even more reason to give it a second look. This lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just $799 – a seriously good deal for a body that originally launched at $1,299.
For those considering their first full-frame camera, or looking to step across to mirrorless without breaking the bank, this is one of the best Canon bargains we’ve seen in years.
SAVE $300 at B&H With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera.
From the moment our editor-in-chief James Artaius picked it up, the RP won him over. Weighing just 485g, it’s still among the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy, and its compact body makes it a joy to carry and shoot with. Pair it with Canon’s RF 35mm f/1.8 and you’ve got an incredibly nimble street photography setup – a combination James often speaks highly of.
Launched in 2019 as the second body in Canon’s then-new EOS R lineup, the RP was a first-generation model, but don’t let that put you off. Thanks to regular firmware updates, it’s aged far better than expected – much like a decent bottle of claret. Under the hood, it shares quite a bit with the EOS 6D Mark II, including its 24.6MP sensor and 5fps continuous shooting, but the RP brings added finesse with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel AF and a crisp electronic viewfinder.
If video’s your priority, be aware that the 4K mode does come with a 1.6x crop and drops to contrast detection autofocus rather than Dual Pixel. But for stills shooters or hybrid creators who won’t be shooting high-end video, the Canon EOS RP remains a superb and now incredibly affordable gateway into full-frame mirrorless photography.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
