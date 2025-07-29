Canon EOS RP drops to just $799 with a HUGE $300 saving

The Canon EOS RP has always had a certain charm to it, and now there’s even more reason to give it a second look. This lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just $799 – a seriously good deal for a body that originally launched at $1,299.

For those considering their first full-frame camera, or looking to step across to mirrorless without breaking the bank, this is one of the best Canon bargains we’ve seen in years.

From the moment our editor-in-chief James Artaius picked it up, the RP won him over. Weighing just 485g, it’s still among the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy, and its compact body makes it a joy to carry and shoot with. Pair it with Canon’s RF 35mm f/1.8 and you’ve got an incredibly nimble street photography setup – a combination James often speaks highly of.

Launched in 2019 as the second body in Canon’s then-new EOS R lineup, the RP was a first-generation model, but don’t let that put you off. Thanks to regular firmware updates, it’s aged far better than expected – much like a decent bottle of claret. Under the hood, it shares quite a bit with the EOS 6D Mark II, including its 24.6MP sensor and 5fps continuous shooting, but the RP brings added finesse with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel AF and a crisp electronic viewfinder.

If video’s your priority, be aware that the 4K mode does come with a 1.6x crop and drops to contrast detection autofocus rather than Dual Pixel. But for stills shooters or hybrid creators who won’t be shooting high-end video, the Canon EOS RP remains a superb and now incredibly affordable gateway into full-frame mirrorless photography.

