Fujifilm photographers rejoice: Fujikina 2025 is coming to London and Cologne
The photography festival for Fujifilm fans is coming to the UK and Germany this September. Here's everything you need to know…
Fujikina, Fujifilm's traveling photography show, is coming to London, UK, and Cologne, Germany, this September. In addition to pimping Fujifilm products, there will be expert talks, photowalks, and masterclasses.
The roadshow will be in Cologne on the weekend of September 27-28, 2025. Single-day tickets cost €10 and a weekend ticket €15, with doors opening 10am-6pm daily. Fujikina Cologne takes place at Flora Cologne, Am Botanical Garden 1a, 50735 Cologne. You can find everything you need to know about the event and buy your tickets at the dedicated Fujikina Cologne area of Fujifilm's website (don't worry if your Deutsch isn't up to scratch, there's an option to view most of the information in English).
Londoners have the chance to visit the Fujikina London event over a massive eight days, with the roadshow running from Thursday, 18 September to Sunday, 21 September, and from Thursday, 25 September to Sunday, 28 September. For the London event, general admission tickets cost £10 on September 18, 19, and 25 (note that there are no seminars or panels on these dates) or £20 on September 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28. Doors open 11am-8pm daily.
Fujikina London will take place at the Fujifilm House of Photography (8-9 Long Acre, London WC2E 9LH, nearest tube Covent Garden) and nearby venues a short walk away. Full information and tickets are available from the Fujikina London area of the website.
Most talks and panel discussions are included with entry to both the Cologne and London shows, but selected workshops and photowalks have an additonal fee. Although it's unlikely we'll see any new products announced at either of these Fujikina events, it could be your first chance to see the Fujifilm GFX Eterna cinema camera and 32-90mm Power Zoom lens, both of which are scheduled for a September announcement.
The Cologne and London dates follow other European Fujikina events that ran earlier this year in Prague, Milan, Brussels, and Arles, as well as Cebu, in the Philippines.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it's reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn't solely limited to the Big N.
