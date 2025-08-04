Fujifilm photographers rejoice: Fujikina 2025 is coming to London and Cologne

Fujikina, Fujifilm's traveling photography show, is coming to London, UK, and Cologne, Germany, this September. In addition to pimping Fujifilm products, there will be expert talks, photowalks, and masterclasses.

The roadshow will be in Cologne on the weekend of September 27-28, 2025. Single-day tickets cost €10 and a weekend ticket €15, with doors opening 10am-6pm daily. Fujikina Cologne takes place at Flora Cologne, Am Botanical Garden 1a, 50735 Cologne. You can find everything you need to know about the event and buy your tickets at the dedicated Fujikina Cologne area of Fujifilm's website (don't worry if your Deutsch isn't up to scratch, there's an option to view most of the information in English).

Londoners have the chance to visit the Fujikina London event over a massive eight days, with the roadshow running from Thursday, 18 September to Sunday, 21 September, and from Thursday, 25 September to Sunday, 28 September. For the London event, general admission tickets cost £10 on September 18, 19, and 25 (note that there are no seminars or panels on these dates) or £20 on September 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28. Doors open 11am-8pm daily.

Fujikina London will take place at the Fujifilm House of Photography (8-9 Long Acre, London WC2E 9LH, nearest tube Covent Garden) and nearby venues a short walk away. Full information and tickets are available from the Fujikina London area of the website.

Most talks and panel discussions are included with entry to both the Cologne and London shows, but selected workshops and photowalks have an additonal fee. Although it's unlikely we'll see any new products announced at either of these Fujikina events, it could be your first chance to see the Fujifilm GFX Eterna cinema camera and 32-90mm Power Zoom lens, both of which are scheduled for a September announcement.

The Cologne and London dates follow other European Fujikina events that ran earlier this year in Prague, Milan, Brussels, and Arles, as well as Cebu, in the Philippines.