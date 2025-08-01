A MacBook for just $599! Now that's what I call a back-to-school student discount!

I don't even really need another MacBook, but the M1 MacBook Air – the last version with the gorgeous wedge-shaped design – has dropped down to $599 at Walmart. And I reckon that makes this the perfect deal for anyone looking for a laptop to take to college this September.

The newer MacBook Air models are spectacular machines for sure, but I personally prefer the aesthetic of the previous one and the M1 chip is no slouch either. Most crucially, if you are on a student budget then getting something affordable to help you through your studies is probably the most important factor. And at $599 this is a brilliant deal - and available at this price in all three colors (silver, gray or gold).

The M1 is so good at managing memory that the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is enough for day-to-day work with MacOS in entirely silent operation. It got 7547 on Geekbench 5 – not too bad at all.

How could you not want this in your life?

Battery life is also a stunning 18 hours (more than I plan to do in a day), and the 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 "retina" display is ideal for emails and photo editing. There are two USB-C ports, which is fine for most of the time, too (and how the device draws power – very elegant).

