The sexy Fujifilm GFX 100RF has this die‑hard Leica fanboy weak at the knees

I’ve been a die‑hard Leica M shooter for years, reveling in the tactile click of its shutter and the whispered precision of its rangefinder. My Leica M-E and Leica M2 both sit in pride of place on my shelf, with a small army of beloved Summilux and Elmarits at the ready. Yet here I am, a self‑professed Leica fanboy, staring down the barrel of something altogether different: the Fujifilm GFX 100RF.

At first glance, the Fujifilm GFX 100RF seems almost too good to resist. Its retro‑modern styling is pure eye candy - chrome accents paired with the subtle padding of a leatherette grip, a design that somehow honors classic camera cues while never feeling dated. But it’s more than just a pretty face: tucked neatly beside its ISO dial is an aspect‑ratio selector, a feature that brings immediacy and creativity back into every shot.

My fascination deepened when I remembered the time I owned the Fuji GW690. That hulking 6×9 medium‑format film behemoth came with a fixed 90mm lens - roughly a 50mm equivalent - and I loved it to the moon and back. Framing through its massive ground‑glass felt like peering through a window into another world, and the shots it delivered had a richness I’d never encountered before. Those same vibes are pulsing from the GFX 100RF’s sleek body.

Of course, the GFX’s real tour de force is its 100‑megapixel sensor. It’s a number that almost feels absurd until you see the files: the tonal gradations, the ivory‑smooth highlights, and the way shadows carve out detail. Then there are those frame lines in its EVF, so crisply drawn they evoke the simplicity of my old M‑rangefinder, even if they come from an electronic screen.

The more I think about it, the more I realize this could be the camera of my dreams. And that’s a slightly alarming admission for someone who’s sworn allegiance to Leica for so long. Surely I’m not alone in this: I can almost hear the collective intake of breath from Leica forums everywhere, whispering, “Oh dear…”

I could sell my Leica kit and still pocket some spare change, though I’ve already mumbled out loud that I wanted the GFX 100RF with a 50mm lens, a 28mm would “work just fine.” My heart flutters at the thought of pairing that wide angle with the GFX’s sensor, chasing light across city blocks and tiny cafés. Yet my bones still ache for the satisfying heft of my M‑body and the quicksilver snap of my rangefinder glass.

So here I stand, torn between two worlds. My devotion to the Leica M‑system’s interchangeable lenses anchors me firmly to what I know and love, but my curiosity about the Fujifilm flagship has me teetering on the edge. If the GFX 100RF ever drops to a tempting sale price, I’m not sure I’ll be responsible for my own actions.

