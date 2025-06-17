Nikon’s most versatile mirrorless camera, the Z6 III is now $400 off in B&H Bild Expo deal

The Nikon Z6 III has already been hailed as one of Nikon’s most well-rounded and forward-thinking mirrorless cameras - and thanks to an exclusive B&H Bild Expo offer, it’s now available for just $2,096.95, down from its regular price of $2,496.95.

That’s a cool $400 saving on a full-frame hybrid camera that delivers serious performance across both photo and video.

Built around a groundbreaking partially-stacked 24.5MP CMOS sensor, the Z6 III delivers high-speed readout, stunning dynamic range, and advanced video capabilities in a compact, rugged body.

Whether you're shooting high-speed bursts at up to 20fps RAW or filming 6K internal N-RAW and ProRes RAW video, the Z6 III gives creators the freedom to push their vision further without compromise.

Its AF system is lightning-fast and smartly intuitive, locking onto eyes, faces, animals, and vehicles with impressive reliability. Paired with in-body image stabilization and a crisp 3.68M-dot EVF with blackout-free shooting, the Z6 III offers an incredibly responsive and immersive shooting experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

This exclusive $400 discount is only available through B&H during the Bild Expo, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity to get your hands on Nikon’s latest mirrorless powerhouse at a launch price that’s hard to beat.

Whether you're a filmmaker, photojournalist, or all-around creative, the Z6 III is built to perform - and right now, it’s built to save you money, too.

