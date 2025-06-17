Nikon’s most versatile mirrorless camera, the Z6 III is now $400 off in B&H Bild Expo deal
B&H slashes price on Nikon Z6 III – now just $2,096.95 for a limited time
The Nikon Z6 III has already been hailed as one of Nikon’s most well-rounded and forward-thinking mirrorless cameras - and thanks to an exclusive B&H Bild Expo offer, it’s now available for just $2,096.95, down from its regular price of $2,496.95.
That’s a cool $400 saving on a full-frame hybrid camera that delivers serious performance across both photo and video.
SAVE $400 at B&H. This powerful hybrid camera is packed with a blazing-fast stacked sensor, 6K internal RAW video, and flagship-level autofocus performance in a compact full-frame body.
Built around a groundbreaking partially-stacked 24.5MP CMOS sensor, the Z6 III delivers high-speed readout, stunning dynamic range, and advanced video capabilities in a compact, rugged body.
Whether you're shooting high-speed bursts at up to 20fps RAW or filming 6K internal N-RAW and ProRes RAW video, the Z6 III gives creators the freedom to push their vision further without compromise.
Its AF system is lightning-fast and smartly intuitive, locking onto eyes, faces, animals, and vehicles with impressive reliability. Paired with in-body image stabilization and a crisp 3.68M-dot EVF with blackout-free shooting, the Z6 III offers an incredibly responsive and immersive shooting experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
This exclusive $400 discount is only available through B&H during the Bild Expo, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity to get your hands on Nikon’s latest mirrorless powerhouse at a launch price that’s hard to beat.
Whether you're a filmmaker, photojournalist, or all-around creative, the Z6 III is built to perform - and right now, it’s built to save you money, too.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
See other great B&H Bild Expo camera deals
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.